Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season

The news: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Dolphins on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported during the game that Garoppolo is out for the season with the injury. Garoppolo was in the middle of one of the most successful stretches of his career but will finish the season on injured reserve for the third time since 2018. Brock Purdy took over after the 49ers’ opening drive and he finished with 14.3 Fantasy points. The 49ers also added veteran backup Josh Johnson from the Broncos’ practice immediately after the game, Schefter reported. Garoppolo’s absence has a major impact on the Fantasy outlooks of Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk who can all be downgraded at least a little in.

Going deeper: Under Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have averaged 27 points per game when Garoppolo starts, and one fewer touchdown per game when he doesn’t.

The news: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffered a knee sprain against the Broncos on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Jackson’s injury isn’t season-ending, which is good news for Fantasy managers. The bad news is that he’ll have to undergo more tests on Monday. Head Coach John Harbaugh said they will know how long Jackson will be sidelined by Wednesday at the latest. Jackson was hurt on the final play of the first quarter against the Broncos and Tyler Huntley came in and played well, finishing with 15.5 Fantasy points. There is a strong chance Huntley could be the starting quarterback against the Steelers in Week 14. Huntley should be prioritized on the waiver wire for Lamar Jackson’s Fantasy managers. You might also want to consider Ryan Tannehill, who is facing a Jaguars defense that allowed Jared Goff to score 21.6 Fantasy points on Sunday.

The news: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against the 49ers on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Tagovailoa failed to return to the game and finished with 13.8 Fantasy points in a shaky performance that included three turnovers. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Dolphins could have put Tagovailoa back into the game if there was any doubt about the outcome. He is expected to start against the Chargers in Week 14, but Fantasy Managers should keep an eye on the Dolphins’ practice reports.

The news: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is unlikely to come off injured reserve because of a spinal cord contusion.

What it means in fantasy: In spite of Stafford being cleared of the concussion protocol earlier this week, his second this season, it was confirmed by head Coach Sean McVay on Sunday that John Wolford will likely start for the rest of the season. There is no need to prioritize the Rams’ offense in Fantasy football; it ranks 31st in total yards per game (283.1) and 29th in points scored per game (16.8).

Going deeper: Stafford completed 68 percent of his passes this season for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, averaging 12.0 Fantasy points per game.

The news: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III suffered an ankle injury against the Rams on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Walker had 36 rushing yards on three attempts, including a 30-yard run that set up the first touchdown. He was ruled out early in the third quarter after his right ankle was examined extensively on the sideline. The Seahawks were already missing running back Travis Homer who was inactive due to an illness and knee injury. DeeJay Dallas suffered an ankle injury in the first half and limped into the locker room but kept playing to lead Seattle with 37 rushing yards. Tony Jones Jr., claimed him off waivers from the Saints in October, added 14 yards on seven carries. Head Coach Pete Carroll tends to be optimistic about injuries, but we should learn more about Walker’s status in the next few days. Fantasy Managers who have Walker III on their rosters should formulate contingencies as the Fantasy Playoffs approach.

Going deeper: Walker III entered Week 13 with 613 rushing yards and nine touchdowns to rank second and first, respectively, among rookies.

The news: Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered a Shin injury against the Bears on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Jones was severely limited by the injury in the second half. He finished with 14 touches for 50 total yards. With Jones sidelined, AJ Dillon filled the void with a season-high 119 total yards and a touchdown. It couldn’t be better timing for Jones as the Packers have a Week 14 bye. Dillon may still be more involved in Green Bay’s backfield against the Rams on Monday night in Week 15, which could downgrade Jones to RB2 from his usual RB1 status, but we have two weeks to worry about that.

The news: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle suffered a leg injury against the 49ers on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Waddle suffered the injury in the second quarter, returned later in the game but was clearly hindered by it. They caught one of five targets for nine yards. Fantasy Managers should pay close attention to the Dolphins’ first practice report on Wednesday. Waddle can be viewed as a high-end WR2 in Week 14 against the Chargers’ secondary if he plays.

Going deeper: Waddle entered the game second on the team with 56 receptions for 963 yards with a team-leading six touchdowns.

The news: Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered a concussion against the Eagles on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Burks was injured on the Titans’ second drive of the game when Eagles safety Marcus Epps drew a flag for hitting him in the end zone. It was Burks’ first career receiving touchdown and second career touchdown following last week’s recovered fumble in the end zone. Burks can take advantage of a favorable Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars if he clears the concussion protocol.

The news: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton left Sunday’s game against the Ravens with a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: Sutton had just one target in the first half, then watched the second half from the sideline with his jacket draped over his pads and limped back to the locker room. Sutton is hard to trust as anything more than a flex option in Week 14 against the Chiefs for a disappointing Broncos offense that ranks 27th in total yards per game (315.2) and 32nd in points scored per game (13.8). Sutton had scored 12 or more Fantasy points in three consecutive games prior to this one.

The news: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst suffered a calf injury against the Chiefs on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Hurst had two receptions for 12 yards before leaving the game. This is a huge loss for Joe Burrow who relied on Hurst as a safety valve. Should Hurst miss Week 14 against the Browns, Mitchell Wilcox would be on the streaming Radar for Fantasy managers. Additionally, Fantasy Managers can consider Hunter Henry, Tyler Conklin and Austin Hooper for Week 14.

Going deeper: Hurst has started all 12 Bengals games this season, including Sunday’s game. He had 46 receptions entering Sunday’s game, the third most on the team.

