Jimmy Garoppolo-New England Patriots Reunion? NFL Analyst’s Bold Prediction

With the regular season wrapping up after the Week 18 slate of games, we are already hearing whispers of who could be the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2023.

It’s Mac Jones, right?

Well, despite playing better as of late, it’s been a disappointing season for the second-year quarterback.

Granted, Jones’ regression is not entirely his fault, it has opened the door to theories of Bill Belichick moving on from his 2021 first-round pick.

