Jimmy Garoppolo-New England Patriots Reunion? NFL Analyst’s Bold Prediction

With the regular season wrapping up after the Week 18 slate of games, we are already hearing whispers of who could be the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2023.

It’s Mac Jones, right?

Well, despite playing better as of late, it’s been a disappointing season for the second-year quarterback.

Granted, Jones’ regression is not entirely his fault, it has opened the door to theories of Bill Belichick moving on from his 2021 first-round pick.

And that is where the Jimmy Garoppolo to New England speculation begins.

Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre Predicted Landing spots for a handful of quarterbacks, including Garoppolo.

McIntyre foresees a scenario where Belichick brings Garoppolo back to New England.

“I will go with a major curveball, and I will say [Jimmy] Garoppolo lands with the [New England] Patriots,” McIntyre said on FS1.

“Colin, if you remember, Belichick drafted Garoppolo in 2014,” McIntyre explained. “You’ve been saying for weeks now that (Patriots owner Robert) Kraft is going to say to Bill, ‘Hey, what’s going on, Bill? Are you going to make some staff changes?’ Bill will say, ‘You know what? You made me get rid of Jimmy Garoppolo. Remember when Tom Brady and his wife complained to you? Bring me back Garoppolo and I’ll show you I can get to the Playoffs and do some damage.’ Mac Jones, I think we would agree he’s regressed a little bit. I think Jimmy Garoppolo to the Patriots makes a lot of sense.”

It’s a wild take, but it’s not as crazy as it sounds. In fact, this is a proposal we should all get used to hearing, especially when you consider Garoppolo was reportedly ‘Plan A’ for the Patriots in March of 2021.

It’s also never been a secret that Belichick to a liking out of his second-round pick out of Eastern Illinois. In fact, Garoppolo himself revealed that he and Belichick text each other.

Meanwhile, Belichick recently had a chance to defend his quarterback when asked if Jones is a dirty player. Instead of disputing the accusations, he chose to pass on them.

The Patriots obviously failed to acquire Garoppolo, so they signed Cam Newton to a team-friendly one-year contract and drafted Jones with the No.15 overall pick.

Garoppolo Landing back in New England is far from a sure thing, but he is set to become a free agent this offseason at age 31. The Veteran quarterback is also recovering from a season-ending foot injury so it’s possible teams are hesitant to give him a long-term deal.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Garoppolo, but perhaps reuniting with his former Patriots Coach could be in the cards.

