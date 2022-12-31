Jimmy Butler’s Final Injury Status For Heat-Nuggets Game

It’s Friday night, the Miami Heat will be in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Jimmy Butler has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Jimmy Butler (injury management) will play Friday.”

