Jimmies Win GPAC Opener With Late Goal Against Midland

From Jimmie Athletics

The University of Jamestown Women’s soccer team ended a three-match winless streak in dramatic fashion Thursday evening at the Jimmie Turf Field, defeating Midland (Neb.) University 2-1 in the GPAC opener for both teams.

Jamestown improves to 2-4-1 overall while Midland falls to 2-3-1.

Emersen Kimball (FR/Graham, Wash.) staked the Jimmies to a 1-0 lead with her first goal of the season, coming in the 35th minute. Kimball took a pass from Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) dribbled into the 18-yard box, and fired a right-footed shot towards the left corner of the goal, beating Warrior keeper Hannah Tillison.

Bailey Locano tied the game in the 63rd minute, scoring her third of the season, with an assist by Sydney Herren.

Locano’s shot would be the last one conceded by the UJ defense, as the Jimmies tilted the pitch and kept possession for large portions of play. In the 87th minute, Kimball’s corner kick was headed by Karlie Hintze (SR/Herald, Calif.) towards the far post, where Briana Perry (SR/Las Vegas, Nev.) headed the ball on target. As a Midland defender tried to make a heading clearance, the ball took a Jimmie bounce into the back of the net.

Inspired by the go-ahead goal, Jamestown was able to see off the rest of the match and get their first win of the season at home.

Tea Pence (FR/Hamilton, Ohio) had three saves for the Jimmies, who host Morningside (Iowa) University Saturday at 1:30 pm