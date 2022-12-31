Jimmies volleyball’s national title the top sports story of 2022 – Jamestown Sun

1. Jimmies secure national title

For the first time in the University of Jamestown’s 139-year history, a team was crowned national champions. The Jimmies Women’s volleyball team brought home the NAIA Volleyball National Championship with a five-set win (25-21, 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13) over Corban University (Ore.) on Dec. 6.

The Jimmies’ path to the Championship was one built on hardship as they lost in the final four three years in a row prior to this season. This season did not start like one with a dream ending as the Jimmies lost their first regular season match since Nov. 5, 2020.

After the Jimmies suffered a tough five-set loss at home to Midland University (Neb.) on Oct. 8 to fall to 19-2 overall, head Coach Jon Hegerle called out what he perceived to be his team’s lack of energy. The message was well received by his players as they proceeded to finish the season on an 18-game winning streak.

The Jimmies’ performances were recognized nationally as Kalli Hegerle was named NAIA Player of the Year and Jon Hegerle was named NAIA Coach of the Year among many other honors.

2. Blue Jays football wins back-to-back state titles

Jamestown’s Jackson Walters leaps to Haul in a touchdown reception against Fargo North’s Ethan Welk and Peyton Trogstad during the North Dakota 11A Championship game at the Fargodome on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

The Jamestown High School football team collected its second-straight Class A State title on Nov. 11 when the Blue Jays took down Fargo North 46-28 in the Championship tilt.

The Jays started out the year red hot, cruising to a 4-0 record before losing 14-13 to Wahpeton in week 5. The Jays rebounded with a dominant 33-8 win over Dickinson in the sixth week but suffered a tough blow against Valley City the following week. The Hi-Liners topped the Jays 34-6.

The loss signaled a turning point for the Jays.

Head Coach Bill Nelson guided his team to a pair of wins to end the regular season, clinching home-field advantage to begin the playoffs. The Blue Jays dispatched Grand Forks Central 49-20 in the state quarterfinals and rolled over Red River 27-13 in the semifinals.

In the Championship game, senior quarterback Payton Hochhalter set a new Dakota Bowl record with seven total touchdowns — three passing, three rushing and one receiving. Hochhalter was named the Class A Athlete of the Year. The Jays had seven athletes named to the 2022 Class A all-state team.

3. Nabwe closes out career with three state titles

Jamestown’s Anthonett Nabwe concentrates on throwing the javelin Friday, May 27, 2022, at the state track and field meet in Bismarck. Nabwe won the event in the Class A girls division. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

Annie Nabwe mustered a school and personal record-breaking throw of 144 feet, 9 inches to claim the Class A girls javelin title at the 2022 Class A State Track and Field Meet. Nabwe also had a repeat first-place finish in Discus with a throw of 154 feet, 7 inches. She claimed her second-straight shot put title with a throw of 49 feet, 10 inches.

The senior won every single shot put contest she has competed in the last two years — with throws ranging from 44 to 48 feet. Prior to the state’s all-time best throw, Nabwe’s record stood at 48 feet, 4 inches.

After cleaning up in the throws, Nabwe went on to place third in the 100 meter dash finals.

Nabwe was named the West Region Athlete of the Year and earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors for the second-straight season. The Blue Jay alum is now competing at the University of Minnesota.

4. Walters sets Jimmies all-time points record

And with this basket history was made Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Harold Newman Arena with University of Jamestown’s Mason Walters setting a new Jimmie record for the all-time leading scorer for men’s basketball. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

It is Nov. 3, Jamestown native Mason Walters took a pass from Marc Kjos and slammed it down to stretch a Jimmies lead out to 68-48 over Dickinson State University. The basket was more significant than that though as it meant Walters officially passed Brequan Tucker for most points in program history at 1,778 points.

Walters entered the season with his spot as a Jimmies Hall of Famer already set in stone, but the record solidified that. Walters has been named an NAIA All-American twice and the GPAC Player of the Year twice, among other accolades.

The all-time points record means Walters now owns six season or career records for the Jimmies, including the most points in a single season. In fact, Walters owns two of the three Jimmies’ individual records for most points in a season.

Nolan Nenow (12) skates down the ice during a Bismarck Bobcats hockey game. Hope Magelky / Bismarck Bobcats

5. Nenow signs with Bismarck Bobcats

Nolan Nenow was the first Blue Jays hockey player to sign with the North American Hockey League (NAHL) after his junior year of high school.

The 2021-22 leading scorer was drafted by the Bismarck Bobcats in June.

Nenow topped the 343-person list of North Dakota prep boys hockey scorers with 65 total points in his last season with the Blue Jays. In addition to netting a state high 32 goals, he was credited with 33 assists. Nenow helped the Blue Jays boys hockey team earn its first West Region title in 27 years last winter.

After his prep season was completed, Nenow was selected to play for the team that represented North Dakota at the 2022 CCM High School National Invitational Tournament. Nenow wound up netting the game-winning goal in the Championship game.

Nenow is one of five rookies on the Bobcats’ roster and is the third-youngest on the team. He has notched two assists in his 17 games played. As of Dec. 28, the Bobcats are 11-12 overall and are ranked 24th out of the 29 NAHL competing teams.

6. Three-class proposal takes next step

Jamestown’s Caydann Cox goes to the basket while under pressure from a St. Mary’s defender Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Jerry Meyer Arena. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

The first step to a three-class system for all classes of high school boys and girls basketball was achieved at a meeting Dec.1 when the North Dakota High School Activities Association voted unanimously to move forward with the plan pending the results of finance and Staffing studies.

The three-class system would separate the schools into the three divisions based on enrollment. The highest class, Class AA, would be schools with an enrollment of 575 or more, Class A would be for schools with an enrollment between 180 and 574 students, and Class B would be for schools with less than 180 students.

If the plan is approved, Jamestown High School would be in Class AA, while Carrington would move to Class A. Most of the current local Class B teams would remain in Class B.

The board will reconvene on Feb. 8 to further discuss the plan.

7. Jimmies Women’s hockey gets first win

University of Jamestown’s Kelsey Amick (7) leads a Parade of players past the bench after she scored the second goal for the Jimmies on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, during the Inaugural home game of the Women’s hockey team. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

The University of Jamestown Women’s hockey team played their first-ever home game on Oct. and were seeking their first win in program history. The Jimmies’ Crystal Wale’s overtime winner did just that to give UJ a 4-3 win over Maryville University (Mo.).

The Jimmies came into the game with two blowout losses to open their season. The game was tied at 3-3 Midway through the third period when the Jimmies turned to Wale to make history as she lifted a rebound over Saints goalie Sawyer Duncan in overtime to make it 4-3.

8. Al Boelke approved for multimillion-dollar remodel

Amy Walters, executive director of Jamestown Parks and Recreation, stands Monday, April 25, 2022, in the Al Boelke Baseball Park where she helped secure a grant for a major improvement project to the complex. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department was one of 16 local park district facility renovation applications that received funding by the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department.

During the 67th Legislative Assembly special session, Senate Bill 2345 established a $5 million local park district facility renovation grant utilizing federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist local communities in renovating and upgrading their existing outdoor Recreation facilities.

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department approved Jamestown’s grant request of $911,100 to update the Al Boelke baseball park. The total estimated cost for the Boelke Park Renovation is $4.68 million. That includes a Reconfiguration of the fields, two turf infields, a potential restroom and Concession buildings and a dedicated parking spot on the west side of the site.

Some safety improvements are also expected to be made at Jack Brown Stadium.

Construction has not yet begun but is expected to commence in the spring of 2023. The grant as awarded states that all projects must be completed by September 2023.

Jamestown’s Aden Braun wrestles Minot’s Victor Garcia during the North Dakota Individual Wrestling Tournament Championships Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

9. 2022 Blue Jay wrestling team breaks records

The Blue Jays set some new records at the 2022 Class A State Wrestling Tournament.

In the individual portion of the state tourney, Jamestown had five Semifinalists — the largest number in program history. The year 2022 marked the Jays’ first time being named state-runners up of the individual tournament in 25 years.

Aden Braun and Colton Mewes earned the first state titles of their careers in February. Braun earned a 5-1 decision in the 138-pound tilt while Mewes took home the 160-pound hardware. Grady Anderson and Jackson Walters were named state runners-up. In total, the Jays tied their record of nine individual state placers.

As a team, the Jays took third in the state dual tournament.

10. Jimmies football Tops VCSU under the lights

Heading into the 2022 football season, the University of Jamestown was on an eight-game losing streak and in need of something to go right. The Jimmies started the season off on the right foot, claiming the Paint Bucket with a 27-24 overtime win over Rival Valley City State University on Aug. 25 at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium under the lights in what was UJ’s first home night game since the early 1970s.

The Jimmies were losing in overtime when fifth-year senior Cade Torgerson found Micah Madyun who stretched across the goal line to give the Jimmies the walk-off win.