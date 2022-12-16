Jimmies volleyball honored with NAIA national Awards – Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN — Over University of Jamestown head Coach Jon Hegerle’s 14 years at the helm, the program has won many awards, but the Awards from the 2022-23 Awards stand out above the rest.

For the first time in program history, the team had a player named the NAIA Player of the Year, Kalli Hegerle, and Hegerle was named NAIA Coach of the Year for the second time.

“I always tell our players, the only reason they give a Coach of the year is because they can’t give a team of the year award,” Jon Hegerle said. “It’s a great reflection to our team and there’s that old saying, ‘Great coaches have great players.’ It’s all about what’s happening on the court and the way those players leverage their talents together and lift each other up and then because they do so well I get rewarded.”

Kalli Hegerle was also named to the NAIA All-American first team. During her fight year, Hegerle had 420 kills and 832 assists.

“I think like I said, everyone just stepped up their game,” Kalli Hegerle said. “I had great leadership to help me go along with mine. I think our Younger players did a really good job of following that leadership and stepping into key roles that we needed to be filled. So, my job was made pretty simple.”

The Hegerle family is not the only one to win awards. Sisters Ellie and Anna Holen were also honored by the national governing body.

Ellie Holen was named the NAIA Defender of the Year and won a second consecutive NAIA Defender of the Tournament award. She obliterated her previous career high for digs in a match as she had 44 in the Championship match, topping the previous high of 28. She set a single-season record for digs with 832 and averaged 6.32 digs per set.

“It’s such an honor,” she said. “There are so many amazing Defenders in the country so to be even recognized, yeah it’s special and I’m just super blessed.”

Ellie Holen is one of two players returning to be recognized alongside Lexi Olson, who was named an NAIA All-American Honorable mention.

“I wouldn’t have been able to get it without my teammates, so just a lot of credit to them,” Ellie Holen said. “I’m confident in their abilities and my abilities, and we just trust each other at all times during the game.”

It’s Dec. 6, the Jimmies captured their first-ever national championship with a five-set win over Corban.

“Anna Holen said she would trade this national championship for another chance to ride the bus down to Crete, Nebraska, or another chance to do a pregame dance with our players in the locker room before the game,” Jon Hegerle said. “So, certainly, you could say it’s icing on the cake. But the cake is not winning a national championship, the cake is not getting all those awards, the cake is the tremendous chemistry and love and care that these players have for each other and this program.”

Anna Holen finished her career as a first-team All-American and the Most Valuable Player of the NAIA tournament. During her final season, Holen had 462 kills, 14 assists, 16 assists, 61 total blocks and 541 digs.

Before this season, Kalli Hegerle and Anna Holen decided to come back for their fifth and final year of eligibility. The two finished their careers playing in a combined 280 matches with 2,417 kills, 895 assists, 167 aces, 402.5 blocks, 2,612 digs and 2,842 points.

“I advocate for mental health a lot and I know that’s one thing that (assistant coach) Jake (Fulsom) really does,” Kalli Hegerle said. “I think as I came into this program … I didn’t necessarily love volleyball. I think showing my love for the game out there I hope I inspired people to find that love again if they have lost it and continue to try and try over again to try that love and that hope for the game again.”