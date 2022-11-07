Jimmies Rally from two-goal deficit to defeat Lumberjacks

The University of Jamestown D2 hockey team overcame a two-goal third period deficit, scoring four times in the final twenty minutes to defeat the Dakota College-Bottineau Lumberjacks Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena.

Josh Hoffman (JR/McMurray, Pa.) had UJ’s opening goal at 13:01 of the first, but DCB responded with a shorthanded goal at 17:48 to tie the game.

The only score in the second period was a power play goal by the Lumberjacks making it 2-1 going into the third.

DCB struck again at 2:11 of the third to make it 3-1 and looked to have the momentum. Hoffman notched his second of the game at 6:19 to bring Jamestown within a goal, then Jensen Baehr (JR/Boulder, Colo.) tied the game at 9:51.

Tyler Ralph put the Jimmies in front with his goal at 17:56, and Connor Rollo (SR/Camarillo, Calif.) added an insurance goal at 18:46.

Samuel Potter (SR) had 50 saves in goal for UJ and Assisted on three of the five Jimmie goals.

Pierce Martin (JR/Elkhorn, Manitoba) and Braxton Neas (SR/Bismarck, ND) each had two assists, while Gunnar Gibbs (SR/Grand Forks, ND), Alex Church (SO/Troy, Ohio), and Josh Moe ( JR/Mandan, ND) also had helpers.

Sunday’s win salvaged a split of the home-and-home series, with DCB winning 5-0 in Bottineau on Saturday.

UJ remains at home next weekend as they host Gustavus Adolphus University Saturday at 4 pm and Sunday at 11 am

M2 Dakota College-Bottineau 3 at M2 University of Jamestown 5 – Status: Final

Sunday, November 6, 2022 – Wilson Arena

M2 Dakota College-Bottineau 1 1 1 – 3

M2 University of Jamestown 1 0 4 – 5

1st Period-1, M2 University of Jamestown, Hoffman 6 (Potter, Martin), 13:01. 2, M2 Dakota College-Bottineau, Mcnabb 1 17:48 (SH). Penalties-Neas Ujm2 (cross checking), 10:48; Adair Dcb (slashing), 16:49.

2nd Period-3, M2 Dakota College-Bottineau, Holstein 4 (Adair, Patterson), 10:50 a.m. (PP). Penalties-Kjorstad Dcb (slashing), 3:19; Brockman Ujm2 (tripping), 3:19; Brockman Ujm2 (elbowing), 9:57; Adair Dcb (hooking), 12:14; Morelli Dcb (roughing), 18:32; Church Ujm2 (roughing), 18:32; Adair Dcb (10-minute misconduct), 19:00; King Ujm2 (10-minute misconduct), 19:00; Jarmusz Ujm2 (tripping), 19:39.

3rd Period-4, M2 Dakota College-Bottineau, Mantell 1 (Pringle, Vik), 2:11. 5, M2 University of Jamestown, Hoffman 7 (Neas, Potter), 6:19. 6, M2 University of Jamestown, Baehr 1 (Martin, Neas), 9:51. 7, M2 University of Jamestown, Ralph 5 (Moe, Potter), 17:56. 8, M2 University of Jamestown, Rollo 3 (Church, Gibbs), 18:46. Penalties-Pringle Dcb (unsportsmanlike conduct/player to player minor), 12:29; Ralph Ujm2 (roughing), 15:49.

Shots on Goal-M2 Dakota College-Bottineau 17-17-19-53. M2 University of Jamestown 12-15-19-46.

Power Play Opportunities-M2 Dakota College-Bottineau 1 of 4; M2 University of Jamestown 0 of 3.

Goalies-M2 Dakota College-Bottineau, Patmore 0-1-0-2 (46 shots-41 saves). M2 University of Jamestown, Potter 2-2-0-1 (53 shots-50 saves).