Jimmies lose one-goal game to Rocky in home opener

Offense was in short supply Sunday afternoon as the University of Jamestown Women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Rocky Mountain (Mont.) College in the home opener at the Jimmie Turf Field.

Despite a 7-4 overall shot advantage and a 2-1 edge in shots on goal, the Jimmies were held off the scoreboard for the third time in six matches this season.

In the 17th minute, Rocky’s Emma Lensing took the ball and dribbled past the UJ defense, beating keeper Tea Pence (FR/Hamilton, Ohio) to make it 1-0.

Jamestown’s best scoring chance in the first half came in the 45th minute off a corner kick by Ryley Bedard (SR/Long Beach, Calif.). Haley Dyer (SR/Honolulu, Hawaii) came charging in and met the ball on time, but her header went wide of the goal.

The second half saw a pair of shots by Rocky and one by the Jimmies through the 66th minute. However, neither team was able to get off a shot during the remainder of the match. UJ won a pair of corner kicks in the final seven minutes but were unable to turn them into scoring opportunities.

Jamestown, now 1-4-1 overall, hosts Midland (Neb.) University at 5 pm on Thursday to begin GPAC conference play.