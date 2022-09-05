Jimmies give up late goal to lose 2-1 to Eastern Oregon – Jamestown Sun

LA GRANDE, OR — The University of Jamestown ended their road trip with a tough 2-1 loss to Eastern Oregon University on Monday, Sept. 5, at the Community Stadium.

The Jimmies (2-3) did not get their first shot of the game until the 17th minute when Frankie Parkinson took a shot that sailed over the net. The Jimmies didn’t get another shot until just under 10 minutes later when Parkinson sent another shot high. The Jimmies’ Axcele Biteghe took a shot in the 52nd minute that went wide. Three minutes later, the Mountaineers’ (3-0) Carlos Murillo scored to push his team’s lead out to 1-0. The lead lasted less than 90 seconds as Biteghe took a pass from James Moody and slotted it home to make it 1-1.

The game appeared to be heading towards a tie before the Mountaineers’ Kellen Burke got in on a goal in the 84th minute and put his team back out in front at 2-1. The Jimmies had one last chance in the 90th minute when Matthew Webb took a shot that was saved by the Mountaineer’s goalie Armando Mendoza to keep the game at 2-1.

The Jimmies were outshot 18-10 but had four shots on goal. The Jimmies also only had one corner compared to the Mountaineers’ nine. The Jimmies had one player get a yellow card, Austin Shafer while the Mountaineers had three players get one, Emilion Leal, Daniel Kropf, and Max Rose. The Jimmies’ Wade McWhorter led his team with two shots on goal.

The Jimmies are back in action at 2 pm on Sunday, Sept. 11, when they host Rocky Mountain College.

