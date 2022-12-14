Jimmies’ Downey Huynh runs boys volleyball camp at UJ – Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN — For only the third time ever, the University of Jamestown men’s volleyball team hosted a volleyball camp for local kids. The camp was run by senior Downey Huynh and took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Larsen Sports Center.

“The thing about our men’s volleyball team, we don’t have anybody from North Dakota, and a lot of us on the team, we were able to grow up with men’s volleyball as a sport and a prominent sport,” Huynh said. “I stayed over the summer and started up a camp in Jamestown and we started up with four high school kids. I was able to student teach at the high school and got to meet more high school kids, eventually, we were around nine to 12-ish kids, which is not a lot for the six months I’ve been doing it but it’s a start and I’m really excited for it.”

While two camps were in Jamestown, Huynh also said he had one camp in Fargo. The first camp in Jamestown happened in early June and took place at Jamestown High School, the camp in Fargo took place at Fargo Davies High School.

Huynh said he is hoping to turn the camp into a monthly occurrence. The most recent camp was attended by 18 kids. The camp was for kids aged 14-18.

During the two Camps in Jamestown, Jimmies head Coach Travers Cox said he was staying hands-off outside of making sure all the liability paperwork was correct and Huynh had access to all the necessary equipment and spaces to hold the camp.

“It’s awesome because the kids get to see a college student doing it and see what it’s like to come from a college player versus a coach,” Cox said. “So, it’s awesome.”

Huynh said during his career as a Jimmie and his work with both the Jamestown Blue Jays and Jamestown Jimmies Women’s volleyball team he was able to make connections with local coaches, which helped the camp grow. Huynh said when the camp was first starting out, he put up fliers around Jamestown High School and reached out to people he thought would be interested through the Jimmies Men’s Volleyball Instagram page.

“The first one was in Jamestown, I had no idea what the turnout would be because we were shooting in the dark what that would look like,” Huynh said. “I think we had about six of the younger kids and four high schoolers, so that was a good start.”

One of the kids that was at the camp for the second time was Jamestown High School sophomore Treyton Kaul.

“I’ve loved volleyball since I was a little kid,” Kaul said. “So, I just thought this would be fun to do. It’s super fun to play with these guys, we do a lot of activities that are engaging and fun. So, it’s pretty awesome to be with these guys.”

Kaul was not introduced to Huynh and his teammates through the Camps as he said he reached out to Cox and began practicing with the team prior to the Camps starting.

Throughout the day, Huynh and some of his teammates put the kids through drills, and games including king of the court, in which the kids were separated into groups and would scrimmage until one of the groups gets a point, staying on the court, sending the other team to the sidelines.

“It didn’t know what their skill levels would be but they seem like they have enough but not too much where all the Fundamentals would be boring,” Huynh said. “It looks like they’re having fun getting to intermingle with new people.”

One of the older kids at the camp was senior Jesse Briones, who said he is hoping the camp helps him get recruited to be a Jimmie next year. Briones said he has gotten to know Huynh thanks to being coached by him and other Jimmies volleyball players in high school volleyball at various tournaments around the area. Briones said he has been playing volleyball since he was in seventh grade.

“This is the best that I’ve ever seen any camp,” Briones said. “Before this, I wasn’t really social with anybody, I stayed to myself because it’s high school, you don’t really need friends and then I started meeting new people here. I started to meet new guys and they became family.”

Cox said he is hoping the Camps can be used as a recruiting tool as more boys start playing the sport in the state in the coming years.