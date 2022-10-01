Jimmies can’t find late tying goal in 4-3 loss against Minot – Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN — Despite a late push and a disallowed goal, the University of Jamestown lost 4-3 to Minot State University on Friday, Sept. 30, at John L. Wilson Arena.

“I thought it was a good game all in all,” Jimmies head Coach Dean Stork said. “A back and forth game, gave a quick one early there which wasn’t too great. But I thought it was a pretty good game back and forth. (We are) just giving up too many easy goals, too many soft goals. Where we gotta earn our goals, the power play was good.”

The Beavers (1-0) opened the scoring early in the first period when Jay Buchholz took a shot that was tipped in by Joey Moffatt to make it 1-0 with 16:36 to go in the first period. The Jimmies (0-1) turned to a freshman to tie the game up as Andrew Clark took a shot from the point that found its way to freshman Jordan Baranesky who turned around and fired it home to tie the game up at one with 2: 27 to go in the first period.

The Beavers retook the lead with 7:25 to go in the second period when they got in on a two-on-one and Buchholz sent the pass over to Moffatt who slotted it home to make it 2-1. A few minutes later, the Jimmies would draw a power play and the advantage would only last four seconds as the shot from the point was tipped home by Morgan Venne to tie the game up at two. The Beavers tied the game later in the period as they got another two-on-one and Buchholz scored to make it 3-2 with 3:27 to go in the second period.

The Beavers would stretch the lead out to 4-2 early in the third period before the Jimmies’ Logan Berggren and Beavers’ Austin Wieler got into a shoving match sending both men off for two minutes and Wieler off for an additional two minutes. On the ensuing Jimmies power play, Venne got his second goal of the day to make it 4-3.

The game saw the Jimmies never have the lead and go behind by as many as two goals.

“We’ve always been that time of the team that’s been the underdog,” Jimmies right winger Carter Johnson said. “So, we’ll Punch up in every single opportunity that we get. So, I think being in that situation should motivate our team to get things done. Obviously the scoreboard didn’t show what we wanted at the end of it, so we weren’t finished with our game.”

The Jimmies had a chance to tie the game up with just over three and a half minutes to go in the game as Berggren tried to shove the puck across the line and thought he did raise his arms in celebration. However, the referee immediately waved it off for no goal.

Stork wasn’t happy with the no-goal call saying he thought the puck clearly crossed the line.

The two teams immediately rematch at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 1, when they face off at Minot State.

MSU 4, UJ 3

MSU: 1 2 1–4

UJ: 1 1 1–3

Scoring Summary:

First period:

MSU: Joey Moffatt, 3:24

UJ: Jordan Baranesky, 5:33 p.m

Second period:

MSU: Moffatt (2), 12:35 p.m

UJ: Morgan Venne (PP), 15:50

MSU: Jay Bucholz, 4:33 p.m

Third period:

MSU: Eric Soar, 5:59

UJ: Venne (PP), (2), 10:17

Goalie matchup:

MSU: Jake Anthony, 25 saves, 28 shots

UJ: Jaysen MacClean, 29 saves, 33 shots