Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover At BYU Basketball Tryouts

SALT LAKE CITY – Cougar Legend Jimmer Fredette went undercover and impressed as “Slick Nick” at open tryouts for the BYU men’s basketball team.

In a video released by the BYU men’s basketball Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, Fredette underwent a makeover before showing up for a tryout.

“There’s a new kid on the block,” BYU men’s basketball tweeted alongside the prank featuring Fredette AKA Tim “Slick Nick” Schloss from Cincinnati.

During the video, Fredette impressed Mark Pope, who was in on the joke, and the rest of the fellow Hoopers trying out for the Cougars.

After draining buckets all over the court, Fredette removed his disguise and revealed his true identity to those at the tryout.

BYU men’s basketball starts its 2022-23 season at home against the Idaho State Bengals on November 11.

About Jimmer Fredette

Fredette played for BYU from 2007-11.

As a senior in 2011, the guard led BYU to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and an appearance in the Sweet 16.

His senior season performance earned him the Naismith Player of the Year award and he was Consensus 2011 national player of the year.

During his time at BYU, Fredette averaged 18.7 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting, including 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. He played in 139 games for the Cougars.

#TBT to Jimmer Fredette mesmerizing the Nation in 2011! 👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/zw1Wj71YRI — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 10, 2018

Following his senior season, Fredette was drafted into the NBA with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Fredette has played professionally since 2011, including spending time in the NBA with five different franchises. He’s played for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns. He most recently played in China for the Shanghai Sharks.

During his time in China, Fredette earned All-Star honors three times and was named the CBA International MVP in 2017.

The former BYU men’s basketball star was recently in attendance for the school’s football home opener against the Baylor Bears.

