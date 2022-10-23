Jimbo Fisher preaches need for ‘urgency’ after South Carolina loss, 3-4 start

Jimbo Fisher could Barely Blink before Texas A&M spotted South Carolina 17 points in the first 5-plus minutes of regulation. Despite a valiant effort, Texas A&M’s comeback bid came up just short in Saturday’s 30-24 loss to South Carolina. Texas A&M dropped to 3-4. It’s the first time that a Fisher-coached Texas A&M team has not had a winning record.

“You can’t Panic but you have urgency,” Fisher said, via GigEm247. “There’s no Panic but you have to have the urgency and the resiliency to fix it and we have to do it as coaches and evaluate and make sure we’ re doing the right things in what we’re doing. Making sure our explanations are right and get them in the right situations.”

To make matters worse, starting quarterback Haynes King suffered a shoulder injury in the loss. King Departed after completing 17 of 32 passes for 178 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Conner Weigman entered and moved the ball (8 for 15 passing for 91 yards), but Texas A&M’s running game sputtered in the second half.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here are the top topics Fisher hit on in his postgame press conference, via GigEm247.