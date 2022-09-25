Jimbo Fisher emphasizes Max Johnson’s improvement as Aggies beat Razorbacks

Texas A&M football Coach Jimbo Fisher has always had confidence in his team this season. And after Saturday’s 23-21 win over 10th-ranked Arkansas, the Aggies are finally showing what they are made of as a preseason title contender. Texas A&M turned back a 14-point deficit with 23 straight points against the Razorbacks before holding on to win following a missed field goal in the closing moments inside AT&T Stadium.

“Hard-fought game, proud of our kids for battling,” Fisher said. “We started about as poorly as we could. Made plays, but called back. Silly penalties. They got the running game going, made plays. did just about everything you could humanly do to get them a jumpstart and they’re up 14-0, but our kids kept their composure.”

Fisher’s team was ranked inside the top 10 earlier this month before an upset loss to Appalachian State nearly took the Aggies out of the polls altogether. They have responded since with better execution in all phases.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here is what Fisher said after Texas A&M’s second straight win over a nationally-ranked opponent.