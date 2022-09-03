Jim Wahlberg offers message of giving back during Charity golf event: ‘It’s a matter of responsibility’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Executive director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, Jim Wahlberg, argued that helping those in need is a “matter of responsibility” as his family’s foundation hosts a golf fundraiser. On “The Ingraham Angle” Friday, Fox News’ Raymond Aroyo heard more from Wahlberg on the story behind the foundation.

HISPANIC LEADER CELEBRATES HEROES OF AMERICA IN NEW BOOK SERIES FOR YOUNG READERS

JIM WAHLBERG: Thank you for coming out. Thank you for your willingness to participate. Raymond doesn’t golf and he still came out and said, I’ll do my Jerry Lewis thing. I’ll do whatever I have to do to support. And that’s beautiful and I appreciate that. I love it. So the Mark Wahlberg Foundation has been in existence for just about 20 years. Our family Priest came to us and said, I got moved to a new Parish and the roof is falling apart. It’s the centerpiece of the community. It’s the only safe place for the kids to go in the evening. Will you help me? And so we raised the necessary funds. It’s a matter of responsibility. If you are a successful person, whether you’re a movie star or a news anchor or a construction worker. My family, my mother always made it a point to let us know that there was always going to be somebody that was struggling behind us And we needed to do all that we could for them.

