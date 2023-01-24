Jim Tressel backs Ryan Day, says Buckeyes will navigate transfer portal, NIL

Ohio State coaching Legend Jim Tressel is a fan of current Buckeyes Coach Ryan Day and believes the football program has the right man in charge to bring one of college football’s most storied Universities back to prominence as a national champion. Day, who’s 45-6 after four seasons, has faced his share of criticism thanks to consecutive losses to end the 2022 season to Michigan and Georgia.

Under Day’s watch, the Buckeyes are 1-2 against Michigan and 1-3 in College Football Playoff games.

“I’m a Ryan Day fan, I think he’s got something in him,” Tressel said Monday at the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club in Canton, Ohio.

Tressel mentioned how much college football has changed since he was coaching in the Big Ten, notably the massive differences associated with the introduction of the transfer Portal and NIL deals.

“The people who spend a lot of time whining about (transfers and NIL) aren’t going to progress,” Tressel said. “The people who try to figure out how to do it well are going to be much ahead. I think Ryan Day is going to navigate this. Sure, he’s going to lose some players, and, sure, there’s going to be a player or two who comes to him. He’s never going to be a guy who runs all over the place and has 19 roster changes. He’s going to recruit well and build within.”

Tressel, 70, served as Ohio State’s leader on the sideline from 2001-10. That followed a 15-year tenure as the head coach at Youngstown State University. He won four Division I-AA national championships with the Penguins and captured a fifth with OSU in 2002. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

After a brief stint as the vice president of strategic engagement at the University of Akron, Tressel was selected as the president at Youngstown State in May 2014. Tressel is retiring next month, wrapping up an 8.5-year run as the YSU president.

During his 10 years at Ohio State, Tressel went 106-22, won six Big Ten Championships, one BCS National Championship and played in back-to-back title games in 2006 and 2007. The Buckeyes won 10 or more games for six straight seasons to end his coaching tenure, despite it looking like he could dominate the sport for years to come.

He was recognized in September at Ohio State to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of his national title.

Pat Murphy contributed to this report.