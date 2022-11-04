Jim Phelan Receives Induction into Small College Basketball Hall of Fame

EMMITSBURG, Md. (November 4, 2022) – Former Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball Coach and university icon Jim Phelan receives induction into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend in Lakeland, Florida. Phelan is part of the sixth group to be inducted, dating back to 2016.

Ceremonies are Friday, November 4th at 7:30 inside the Polk Theater in downtown Lakeland.

The event coincides with a tip-off slate of games to open the college basketball season among a group of Division II institutions.

According to their website, Small College Basketball serves a niche within college basketball, as we will unite the NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA levels.

Through the creation of the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame, events, awards, the website, and various forms of publicity, the organization pays tribute, honor, and promotes college basketball players, coaches, contributors and alumni within the NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA levels. Combined, these levels of college basketball account for nearly 1,200 Colleges and Universities throughout the United States.

Coaching for 49 years, including 33 seasons at the College Division/Division II level, Phelan amassed 830 wins, 16 NCAA Division II Tournaments, five Final Fours, two National Championship games and the 1962 NCAA Division II National Championship, named the College Division at the time.

After the Mount transitioned to Division I in the late 1980s, he continued to succeed with Northeast Conference Championships in 1995 and 1999. The NEC named its Coach of the Year award after him and CollegeInsider.com followed suit in 2003.

Upon retirement in 2003, he continued to be active at the school and the Emmitsburg area until his passing in 2021.