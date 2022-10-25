Jim Nantz to retire from men’s basketball after the 2023 tournament

One reliable constant during the crazy season known as March Madness will no longer be a part of the competition after this season. Jim Nantz is retiring from announcing college basketball after the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, per the New York Post.

Nantz has been calling Final Four games since 1991 when he replaced Brent Musburger after a contract dispute. He made the jump to the Championship series after first covering the tournament in 1986 calling play-by-play and serving as a studio host.

At 63 years old, he said that family is the reason he is leaving the long-term role with CBS and Turner Sports.

“It is time with two young children and an older daughter that I spend more time at home,” he said. “Daddy needs to be home.”

The 2023 tournament will be Nantz’ 32nd Final Four and national championship game. The fact that the competition will air on CBS and that it concludes in Houston where he first started working as a student broadcaster were also influential in his decision to step away.

Nantz is not retiring for good. He will remain as part of CBS’ sports broadcasting team, covering the NFL with Tony Romo and golf — including The Masters. He also will take part in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Trophy presentation.

Ian Eagle will replace Nantz in announcing the competition. His resume includes announcing the field for the NCAA tournament, the NBA for Turner Sports and the NFL for Westwood One Radio. They went viral this past weekend for some clever wordplay of a defensive stand by the New York Jets’ defensive back Sauce Gardner.

“It’s his time,” Nantz said. “I will support him 1,000 percent. They don’t need my support. But I’m absolutely thrilled for him. He’s a great teammate. He’s been right in the middle of this NCAA Tournament for a long, long time. So he’s not dropping in from outside, I mean he’s going to be working an extra weekend. It happens to be the big one. And he is definitely capable and ready and will excel and he’ll take it to all new heights.”

The Final Four is scheduled to be held April 1 with the Championship game on April 3. This is the fourth time Houston has Hosted the Final Four, including UCLA’s fifth straight Championship in 1971 under Coach John Wooden and point guard Kemba Walker leading Connecticut to the 2011 title after concluding the season with 11 straight wins.