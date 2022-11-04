Jim Nantz explains why he gave up the NCAA tournament, talks NFL future

1. Longtime CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz made news last week when Andrew Marchand of the New York Post broke the news that Nantz would no longer call the NCAA tournament after this season with Ian Eagle taking over as the lead voice in 2024.

Nantz, who has called the tournament for 32 straight years, will remain the network’s No. 1 voice on the NFL and golf.

During an appearance on the SI Media Podcastwhich dropped Thursday, Nantz was clear that giving up the tournament is not the start of him pulling back on other assignments.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button