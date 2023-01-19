Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman’s new role and covering LIV Golf | Golf News and Tour Information

I think that’s a really good thing, too. I’m really proud of the fact that it hasn’t been a revolving door. They’ve been important relationships that are not just business colleagues. These are friendships; I mean Nick and I have texted back and forth earlier today. Billy Packer, I’m aware of things that are going on right now in his life over in Charlotte and checking up on him. Lanny, I still hear from all the time. Ken’s passed on, I still hear from his two boys, one of whom sent me some seasoning of his yesterday. So these business colleagues, that’s how most people think they really exist in your life. They’re way more important to me than that. They’re friendships, they’re real life-long friendships, and Trevor and I, our Chemistry on the air will never be an issue. It’s already there. And that’s a tribute to Trevor. I make 2017 sound like it was Moons ago, but in a short timeframe, he’s come in and picked up on how to broadcast at warp speed. Part of it is that he brings a skillset with him that you can’t really teach people. He has a sense of expression, a way about him that’s not normal. And by that, I just mean he has an upgraded phraseology, his use of words is at a high level. He’s obviously very educated. I hear that from his brother Mark too. Their parents, they made sure that those boys did a lot more than just play golf.