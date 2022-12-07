Jim Leonhard will be a free agent after Wisconsin’s Bowl

The Nebraska football team is apparently still on the search for a defensive coordinator. It just so happens that one of the best defensive coordinators in college football is going to be looking for a new job in a few weeks.

Sounds like a match made in Heaven doesn’t it? Someone get Matt Rhule on the phone and let him know that Jim Leonhard isn’t going to be a part of the Wisconsin Badgers’ staff too much longer.

Leonhard, who was once a longshot candidate for the Nebraska football head coaching job took to Twitter on Tuesday night to make a big announcement. While there had been some hopes that he might remain as the defensive coordinator for the Badgers under Luke Fickell, it appears, in the end, he couldn’t stick with the man who got the job he wanted.

Leonhard didn’t say that straight out, but it’s worth noting that the pair were indeed competing for the same job. There was a time when Leonhard was thought to be the shoo-in for the Badgers’ head coaching job. Wisconsin struggled almost as much under his tutelage as it did before Paul Chryst was fired.

Jim Leonhard’s announced that he’ll be a free agent once the 2022 season comes to a close. And if Matt Rhule doesn’t have other plans, he should be making a phone call to the Talented defensive coordinator.

After all, by all accounts the Nebraska football coaching staff budget is rather large. So far, it doesn’t appear that Rhule has hired staffers that would be Locks for the kind of money at the Huskers’ disposal.

Leonhard is going to be much sought after. Nebraska football has the kind of money to not only open the door to his “recruitment” but kick that door wide. Certainly there are more than a few Husker fans who would love to see that kind of homerun hire get announced.

Hire one of the best defensive coaches out there? Check. Get someone who absolutely knows the Big Ten better than most of the other coaches on Rhule’s staff at present? Check again. Hire the best Coach on a rival’s staff and use him to plot a way to finally beat the Wisconsin Badgers? Check! Check! Check!

I personally think that Rhule has already landed on his new defensive coordinator. And if I’m right then Nebraska football faithful aren’t going to be disappointed. But it’s hard not to see Jim Leonhard out there and available and not dream of bringing him to Lincoln.