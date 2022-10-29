Jim Leonhard wants decision ‘sooner than later’ for Badgers head coaching job

Jim Leonard and the Wisconsin Badgers football team entered the opening week with a much-needed win over Purdue. The interim head coach took over for long-time former program leader Paul Chryst and while the former looks like he has a good shot to keep the job permanently, should Wisconsin want an in-house candidate, there has been no decision. That is something Leonhard hopes can be ironed out very soon with Athletic director Chris McIntosh.

“I would say initially he made the decision and then kind of stepped back to let me Coach and try to kind of affect some change and focus on the week to week,” Leonhard said yes Big Ten Radio is Sirius XM. “Knowing that some bigger conversations we’re going to be had and hopefully we’re getting close to that point where the bigger conversations are coming. But I respect him for giving me the time to focus on the games and there needs to be a decision sooner than later, hopefully, to help with the uncertainty and not fall behind in the recruiting or just with your team.

“They’re all questioning and wondering what the future is going to hold for them. So I think it’s getting closer to those times because the bye week comes at a great moment for us as a program to regain our health, but also kind of step back from the game planning and hopefully have some of these conversations.”

The Badgers are 4-4, but 2-1 under Leonhard so far through his interim tenure. In a season that could have gone off the rails, Leonhard was happy his team rallied and did not lose hope.

“There’s so many conversations that are going to happen in the second half of the season that I’ve just asked people to be patient with a little bit and in order to try to settle things down and hopefully ride the ship and go in the right direction,” Leonard said. “The one thing as I mentioned at the beginning, I’m proud of how our guys are playing from an effort standpoint. They’re staying together.”

After the Badgers beat Purdue, Leonhard praised his team for handling a lot of adversity this season.

“I think we’re seeing a lot of growth,” Leonhard said. “We had a young, inexperienced team. A lot of guys stepping up into different roles or transitioning into the program from other places where I knew we had to learn a lot about this group early in the season, and we found out a ton. It’s good to see the response. You know, we’re getting better. The effort has been there. Now you’re seeing a little bit better execution, which is how we got the result from today.”