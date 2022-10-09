Jim Leonhard lifts Wisconsin football out of shock for emphatic win at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — As Jim Leonhard walked off Ryan Field a victor Saturday evening, having completed a television interview and one of the most bizarre and emotionally painful weeks of his football life, he allowed himself a moment to soak in the scene. Wisconsin fans lined up in the front row of bleachers near the tunnel to the team locker room and began chanting, “Jimmy! Jimmy! Jimmy!” Leonhard let out a deep breath and said to nobody in particular: “Oh, man. Crazy.”

It was the exhale of a job well done for a man who unexpectedly had been tasked with carrying an entire college football program on his shoulders. When he arrived at the football facility last Sunday morning, he was Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator. By the time he went home that night, he was the interim head coach following the stunning news that Paul Chryst had been fired by Athletic director Chris McIntosh five games into the season.

Wisconsin’s 42-7 shellacking of Northwestern on Saturday was about many things. It was about an offense that awoke with a Monstrous performance that included quarterback Graham Mertz throwing for five touchdowns and receiver Chimere Dike recording 185 yards receiving and three scores. It was about a team that finally cut down on mistakes, executed with confidence and tenacity, and began to form a much-needed identity. It was about an opportunity to get back into the Big Ten West race that is still wide-open.