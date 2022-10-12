Jim Larranaga confident Isaiah Wong in store for a big year

Isaiah Wong is coming off two highly-productive seasons and head coach Jim Larranaga believes Wong is in for another big year.

“Isaiah Wong has had a tremendous college career and his best is yet to come,” Larranaga said at Wednesday’s ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, NC “I think he’s going to have an Incredible senior year.”

Wong, who has scored over 1,200 points in 95 games over three seasons, averaged 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season earning All-ACC Third Team honors while shooting a career-high 45.2 percent from the floor.

“There’s another level to my game,” Wong said. “I think for every year, there’s always something to improve on, and I’m always in the gym, just working out, just trying to be more consistent as a player and just trying to help myself, better myself every season and just trying to help the team as much as possible.”

Wong, who hails from Piscataway, NJ, plays with an even-keeled mentality.

“I just feel like it comes from where I came from, where I live, and like my family, I’ve always been with my brothers and my mom, so I feel like that still came into me,” Wong said. “I always feel like in games, I just try to keep composure and just try to keep my confidence up. I feel like if I overreact, it’s going to backfire at the end. But I feel like just keeping composure and just staying to myself, it just keeps me consistent throughout the game.”

Teammate Jordan Miller believes Wong’s approach helps the team.

“Zay is very calm and composed,” Miller said. “He’s played a lot of college basketball and I think it shows. It helps me and the whole team.”

NEWS & NOTES

• Larranaga was recently challenged by freshman Danilo Jovanovich to a free-throw competition. “In my most recent free throw challenge, one of my freshman, Danilo Jovanovichwanted to compete and I needed to warm up, so I warmed up and made 39 straight free throws, and then he decided that we weren’t going to have a competition.”

• Larranaga on Miller: “He came to our program (last year) and he’s added so much. He’s playing at such a high level. I think these two guys (Wong and Miller) are definitely deserving of all-conference honors.”

• The Hurricanes are looking to replace three starters from last year in PG Charlie MooreSG Kameron McGusty and PF Sam Waardenburg. “You’re never going to replace them with guys who are identical to them, but we have a great core of guys who are returning and we have six new players—two transfers and four incoming freshmen—and the combination of those six guys and our seven Veterans we feel we can build upon last year and have a good combination of strengths both at the Offensive and defensive end of the floor,” Larranaga said.

• There will be a change with the layout at the Watsco Center as the student section and the band will be moved to the opposite end of the floor to be closer to the visiting team. “For the first time since I’ve been at Miami, we are going to move the pep band and the student section to the opposing team’s end zone, trying to create a little bit more havoc for our opponent when they come in, maybe giving us a little better advantage,” Larranaga said. “But at the end of the game, should we be celebrating, we’ll be down there with the band and the student body.”

• Larranaga on his success as a coach: “I think any success that I’ve enjoyed throughout my 51-year career is a direct result of my coaching staff doing a great job of identifying the right players to Recruit and the quality of the player and person that we have brought to our program. These guys and their teammates are just so much fun to be around. They’re hardworking players. They’re really good basketball players. But they’re also really good people, someone you enjoy having a conversation with, someone you enjoy watching video, watching them interact and have fun on the court, off the court. When you have good players, good players make good coaches. Great players make great coaches. The coaches that have been fortunate enough to have a ton of great players throughout their career, they’re the ones that are the winningest coaches of all time. I feel very fortunate. I think right now I’m eighth or ninth among all active coaches with career victories with 695. So I’m shooting for 700, and I’m hoping these guys can get it for me, but more importantly is us getting back to the NCAA Tournament and seeing if we not only can repeat but even go further this season.”

• The ACC preseason order of finish and preseason individual Accolades will be announced on Oct. 19.

• Miami’s lone exhibition game is Oct. 30 against IUP. The Hurricanes begin the regular season on Nov. 7 at home against Lafayette.

Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at [email protected] and on Twitter @InsideTheU.