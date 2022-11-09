Jim Irsay Goes Sideways, Commanders Sale Price, 69 Brady Comebacks, OBJ and the Cowboys? More

From where I stand, this is Justin Fields’ world and we’re just living in it.

As for what is happening around the rest of the NFL…

Jim Irsay and the Colts’ Bizarre Press Conference

While Monday Night Football was cooking, the Indianapolis Colts were putting a nightcap on one of the most bizarre days I can remember while following the NFL.

It started with the firing of Head Coach Frank Reich, which didn’t feel out of place. The Colts are 3-5-1, are in the midst of another year with major quarterback problems, their skill positions are whack, and the franchise appears to be reeling since Reich lost former OC Nick Sirianni (Eagles) and DC Matt Eberflus (Bears ) to head coaching jobs elsewhere. But things started going off the wall when Indy announced Jeff Saturday would be their interim head coach. Saturday is a retired standout center who spent most of his career with the Colts, but has been at ESPN as an Analyst for a while and wasn’t on anyone’s head coaching radar. Imagine grinding away as an Assistant only to be bypassed by an overzealous owner hiring someone straight from a broadcasting studio.

But, hey, Jim Irsay is a wild card who plays by his own rules.

However, what could’ve been a Coronation of a fan favorite coming home to right the ship was anything but. Instead, it was a trip to a Bizarro world starring Irsay and a combative GM Chris Ballard:

I thought it was weird when the Bears held a town hall meeting to announce their plans to move out to Arlington Heights during Week 1’s Thursday night lid-lifter. But throwing an introductory presser during Monday Night Football in Week 9 *AND* Behaving in such an outlandish manner takes the cake.

It isn’t often when Bears higher-ups look normal, but Irsay’s antics were on another level last night.

A Commanders Sale Could Come With a $7 Billion Price Tag

Speaking of owners with out-sized egos, Daniel Snyder’s exploration of a sale of the Washington Commanders could net him a large wad of bills.

Sunday’s flurry of news from Reporters emptying their notebooks saw NFL on FOX Insider Jay Glazer and NFL Media top Reporter Ian Rapoport sharing what they heard on the Washington sale front.

First from Glazer, who reports Snyder is planning on selling the team — and not just a percentage or minority stake to drum up some funds. They even note a price tag and a timeline:

More from Rapoport, who also hears the same $7 billion price tag Glazer shares while also sharing that this is something that could be done by the March league meetings. Giddy up:

Even with this reporting, part of me feels as if I won’t actually believe it will happen until it does. Then again, I felt that way when Washington went through a name change — which ultimately came to fruition. Snyder once famously said he’d never change the name of Washington’s football team. And he’s also previously said he’d never sell the team. We’re 1-for-1 on the name-change front. Are we about to see Snyder go 2-for-2?

Extra Points

I bet Jeff Saturday didn’t think he’d be coaching against the Raiders when he tweeted this on Oct. 30:

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys seem like a match made in heaven:

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones backed the WR Corps but on Odell Beckham he said, Beckham “is someone we have all the appreciation in the world for, for what he is as a competitor and know that the Cowboys star on the helmet, when he puts it on could look pretty good.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 8, 2022

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said “we really love our receiver group.” But with free agent WR Odell Beckham, “I’ve always been a huge fan of his. …I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 7, 2022

And since the Bears have already played the Cowboys, I’d encourage them to sign him up ASAP. The last thing I want to see is a Bears defense needing a game plan for a healthy OBJ. Or maybe the Bears should just sign him. This team could use one more big-play receiver option. Just show him a Fields sizzle reel and he’ll be hooked in an instant.

Love ’em or hate ’em, that he’s orchestrated 69 game-winning drives (regular + postseason combined) is one of the most impressive statistics I’ve ever come across.

I feel like I need to consult Brett and Michael at Bleacher Nation when it comes to this “pace of play” stuff. This feels like something they’d be well versed in:

Pace of play has long been a priority for the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, so this is a notable stat as the season’s midpoint: Through Week 9, the average NFL game time is 3 hours, 1 minutes and 55 seconds – the lowest in nearly three decades. It was 3:00:01 in 1993. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2022

NFL games are closer than ever:

At the NFL season’s Midway point: 🏈Average final score margin of 9.43 points this season is the lowest through Week 9 since 1970. 🏈There have been 72 games decided by seven points or fewer, the most such games through Week 9 in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2022

So if you see a two-touchdown spread when you’re making wagers, be wary of it.

Ah, so it’s not just Fields! Quarterbacks around the NFL were busy using their legs in Week 9:

With Lamar Jackson’s 82 rushing yards (and Andy Dalton’s 5) on #MNFall NFL quarterbacks combined for 801 Rush yards in Week 9. Per @EliasSportsthat breaks the record for most combined Rush yards by QBs in a single week in NFL history (previously 787 in Week 15, 2020). — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 8, 2022

Let it be known that Fields’ output represents 22.2% of the ground yards gained by quarterbacks last week.

Sigh. It should’ve been Bears-Falcons, but to each their own:

Flex: Chiefs-Chargers game has been flexed into the Nov. 20, 8:20 PM ET time slot. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2022