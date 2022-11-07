Jim Ihrke completes Bulls Bay par-3 “slam” | Golf

Jim Ihrke can’t really explain it, but the retired attorney seems to have figured out a way to play par-3 holes in a single shot.

Ihrke, 79, who retired to the Lowcountry in the mid-2000s, has 11 holes in one to his credit. But it’s the most recent one that really stands out.

It’s Oct. 17, while playing with Tim Cantopher, Bill Crawford and Ralph Martino, Ihrke hit a pure 8-iron from 128 yards that found the cup on Bulls Bay’s par-3 seventh hole. The ace completed a journey of more than a dozen years in which Ihrke became the first Bulls Bay member to score a hole in one on each of the Mike Strantz-designed course’s five par-3s.

When he made his fourth Bulls Bay hole in one in 2021, he said that every time he got to the par-3 seventh tee he wondered: “Is it ever going to happen?”

“All of a sudden, a couple of weeks ago, it happened. The pin was about the middle of the green. I hit an 8-iron and pured it. I could see it was tracking pretty good toward the hole and all of a Suddenly one of the guys I was playing with said ‘Hey, it went in.’ Sure enough,” said Ihrke.

Ihrke’s Bulls Bay aces May 23, 2010 – Well. 14, 176 yards, 4-hybrid. Witness: Bruce Kinney. April 13, 2018 – Well. 17, 145 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Bill McCarthy, Arthur Smith, Phil Tralies. March 21, 2019 – Well. 12, 122 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Tim Cantopher, Bob Miles, Phil Tralies. March 28, 2021 – Well. 3, 152 yards, 9-wood. Witnesses: Jared Black, Brett Schleifer, Fred Teale. October 17, 2022 – Well. 7, 128 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Tim Cantopher, Bill Crawford, Ralph Martino.

Bulls Bay has a list of approximately 300 golfers who have made holes in one at the club, beginning with musician Darius Rucker who scored the first ace on Sept. 4, 2002 on the 14th hole. Club members Mike Bright and John Grady both have six aces.

But Ihrke, who plays about four times a week and carries a 9-handicap, became the first member to mark 1s on his scorecards for all five par-3s.

When Ihrke Aced the third hole in 2021, he joined five other Bulls Bay members — Alan Burch, Duane Bausman, John Grady, Michael Gibbons (all with a 7-iron) and Reid Nelson — who had made holes-in-one on four of the five par-3s at Bulls Bay.

Ihrke, originally from the Chicago area, was introduced to Bulls Bay by a friend who invited him to play in the member-guest tournament. They said he knew he was going to retire and right away decided Bulls Bay was the club for him.

He first bought a house in I’On but now lives on Daniel Island where he has made holes-in-one on 12 and 15 at the Ralston Creek course. Ihrke made the first of his 11 holes in one in 1993 at Deerfield Golf Club in Deerfield, Ill. He said he is amazed at how fortunate he has been playing par-3s.

“How does one person get 11 holes in one, who is sort of an average, maybe a little better than average golfer?,” Ihrke said. “There are all sorts of guys who play golf, who are way better than me, and they’ve never had one. It was uncanny. Sometimes you get a hole in one and you haven’t hit a very good shot. And this one was a good shot.”

CALGA Classic

Dune West captured the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) Classic, played Sept. 19 at Crowfield and Oct. 19 at Rivertowne. Dunes West finished with a two-day total of 587.

The first-place Dunes West team consisted of Laura Davis, Judy Dekeukelaere, Arlette Geffert, Stephanie Kelleher, Teresa Schepp, Karen Snyder and Patty Tykal. Shadowmoss finished second at 598 and was represented by Marie Carsner, Mary Basel, Gay Glaze, Lynne Hinkey, Donna Lee and June Stovall. Rivertowne finished third with a score of 601. Rivertowne’s team included Lori Brown, Brenda Frye, Sue Jones, Kathy Joyce and Robin Moyer.

Seabrook Island Veteran’s Day

The Seabrook Island Club and the Kiawah-Seabrook Exchange Club will hold the 11th annual Seabrook Island Veteran’s Day Charitable Golf Outing Nov. 7. The outing is to Honor Veterans who have served the country and raise money to support the Ralph Johnson Veteran’s Hospital and the Friends of Fisher House.

The event will be a captain’s choice scramble format. Wounded Warriors from Iraq and Afghanistan will be participating as guests. Non-member lowcountry residents are invited to participate.

The entry fee for Seabrook Island Club members is $95 plus applicable golf fees. For non-club members, the fee is $175. $75 of the entry fee will be set aside as a charitable contribution to the Ralph Johnson Veteran’s Hospital and Fisher House. Call the Seabrook Island Golf Shop at 843-768-2529, or email [email protected]

Donations also can be made by sending a check to Alan Armstrong, 2427 Golf Oak Park, Seabrook Island SC 29455. Checks should be made payable to the Friends of Fisher House or the Ralph H. Johnson Veteran’s Hospital. For further information email [email protected]

Aces

Jim Ihrke, October 17, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 128 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Tim Cantopher, Bill Crawford, Ralph Martino.

George Pelic, October 25, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 17, 115 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Nancy Pelic, Hollis Lucas.

Tony Roe, October 28, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 165 yards, 3-hybrid. Witnesses: Rex Atkinson, Larry Cantley, Michael Gibbons, Michael Gibbons, Isaac Matthews, Todd Tyner.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to [email protected] and to [email protected]