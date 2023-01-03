Jim Harbaugh’s Return to NFL a ‘Done Deal’ if Offered a Head Coach Job

The Denver Broncos have “reached out” to University of Michigan head Coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a few weeks ago, few NFL insiders were giving much credence to Harbaugh as a bonafide candidate in the 2023 hiring cycle.

Due to his own recent comments and the five-year contract extension he signed with Michigan last year, he wasn’t perceived as a super plausible NFL option. The Harbaugh perception has changed, seemingly on a dime.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button