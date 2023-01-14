Jim Harbaugh-Urban Meyer theory from ex-Michigan football star

Jim Harbaugh replaced as Michigan football head Coach by Urban Meyer? Look away, Wolverines fans! Ex-Michigan football wide receiver and former first-round NFL Draft pick Braylon Edwards floated this wild Harbaugh-Meyer scenario that will make Wolverines fans Rethink everything.

Edwards said he “wouldn’t” be opposed to a potential Urban Meyer hire by Michigan football during an appearance on his Detroit-based radio show, per Sports Illustrated.

“How this Michigan team is constructed right now, I can’t see another person stepping in and having the same success or being able to say the things he said or being able to be the quirky Jim Harbaugh. This team was constructed off his name, image and likeness.”

Of course, the ex-Michigan football star added that he would find it hard to see another person having the same success that Jim Harbaugh has had in Ann Arbor.

But if anyone could do it- cover your ears Michigan fans- it’s former Ohio State Buckeyes head Coach Urban Meyer. Meyer, who coached the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018, won a national championship with the program, in addition to the two he won during his Florida tenure.

Meyer made a career out of beating Michigan football, as his Ohio State teams went undefeated against Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines, which makes this theory even more ironic.

However, Urban Meyer hasn’t had as much coaching success recently, as he flamed out with the Jacksonville Jaguars after a 3-14 season that included several embarrassing moments.

It’s unclear if Meyer, who has most recently worked for Fox Sports as an analyst, would consider returning to the sidelines.

What’s definitely clear is that Michigan football fans would need to rethink everything if Meyer were to replace Jim Harbaugh as the Wolverines’ head coach.