Jim Harbaugh to return to Michigan football in 2023

In case you missed it, Jim Harbaugh is returning to Michigan football, according to University of Michigan president Santa J. Ono. This comes after yet another offseason dalliance with the NFL, with Harbaugh having talked to the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.

Given that the NFL is king in this country, the Harbaugh news got Mentions from both sides of the media, as well as several Wolverine personalities weighing in.

That said, here are the best reactions we could find on Twitter to the news, Mostly from media types, but also including some Michigan football staff and a handful of fans.