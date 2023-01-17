Jim Harbaugh to return to Michigan football in 2023
In case you missed it, Jim Harbaugh is returning to Michigan football, according to University of Michigan president Santa J. Ono. This comes after yet another offseason dalliance with the NFL, with Harbaugh having talked to the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.
Given that the NFL is king in this country, the Harbaugh news got Mentions from both sides of the media, as well as several Wolverine personalities weighing in.
That said, here are the best reactions we could find on Twitter to the news, Mostly from media types, but also including some Michigan football staff and a handful of fans.
247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong
Jim Harbaugh to the NFL has become what Jon Gruden to college football was.
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 16, 2023
Maize N Brew’s Trevor Woods
Jim Harbaugh back at Michigan
Tom Brady about to smoke the Cowboys
Michigan fans are a vibe today lol
— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) January 16, 2023
TheWolverine.com’s EJ Holland
Natty or Bust for Michigan
— “EJ Holland” (@EJHollandOn3) January 16, 2023
WTOL’s Jordan Strack
I’ll just add the wild goose chase of 2023 to this fun list for next year when this inevitably comes up again. https://t.co/rIayYQ9tav
— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 16, 2023
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
Of course Jim is staying. This isn’t some 2’d tier program. This isn’t Ohio. This is Michigan! Those who stay will become champions! #goblue https://t.co/TKqoklqnAb
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 16, 2023
John U. Bacon
Yes, Harbaugh called the UM pres., not the AD. I’m sure the deal could not have been done w/o the AD, but probably true it wouldn’t have been done w/o the president, either.
And no, not a great look for the AD-coach relationship. Speaks for itself.
— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) January 16, 2023
Detroit Lions’ In-House Reporter Dannie Rogers
I feel like I missed out on having a President @SantaJOno while I was at Michigan! Love this energy from the school pres 🤘🏻😤 https://t.co/S0hGd8qmO3
— Dannie (@dannierogers___) January 16, 2023
The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner
On NFL early entrant deadline day, Jim Harbaugh — long out of Eligibility but still with coaching years ahead — announces via Twitter he’s going back to school.
— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 16, 2023
Former Michigan basketball player Anthony Wright
Harbaugh/NFL is a tradition and it must be embraced
He’s gonna be one foot out the door in 11 months too.. just let it happen
— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) January 16, 2023
Michigan team nutritionist Abigail O’Connor
𝟙𝟜𝟜𝟜𝟬𝟬𝟬
— Abigail O’Connor (@A_OConnorRD) January 16, 2023
USA TODAY Sports’ Dan Wolken
So the president says he informed the Athletic director that his football coach is staying and the Athletic director isn’t mentioned in the statement. I’m sure it’s fine. https://t.co/vLals4piQJ
— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 16, 2023
The Athletic’s Chris Vannini
Does this mean Harbaugh didn’t get an NFL offer? Haven’t heard his name nearly as much over the past week as NFL teams move forward.
Either way, see you here again same time next year.
— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 16, 2023
CFN’s Pete Fiutak
Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan? NOOOOOOOOOOO, the hell you say
(The guy likes knowing all his options and coaching gig possibilities … that’s what he always does)
— Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) January 16, 2023
Detroit Free Press’ Tony Garcia
Well there you have it, Jim Harbaugh will remain as Michigan’s head coach.
Ono being the one to officially relay the news only exemplifies how important he was in facilitating this entire process. https://t.co/ZOuhJwi20u
— Tony Garcia (@RealTonyGarcia) January 16, 2023
Scott Bell
Tired: Santa coming through in the clutch in December
Wired: Santa coming through in the clutch in January
— Scott Bell (@sbell021) January 16, 2023
On3’s JD PicKell
Choosing to come back to Michigan over leaving for the NFL is now a solidified theme in Ann Arbor for players and coaches https://t.co/9Si1VrJcB8
— JD Pickell (@jdpickell) January 16, 2023
247Sports’ Zach Shaw
Michigan has not been a preseason top-three team since 1993.
With Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, 8 defensive starters and 33/44 two-deep players back from a 13-1 team, the Wolverines not only should crack the top three, but have a case for No. 1.
— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) January 16, 2023
