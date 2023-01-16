Jim Harbaugh to return as Michigan head football Coach

Jim Harbaugh is not leaving Michigan and will remain the head football coach.

Michigan president Santa Ono in a Twitter post on Monday announced Harbaugh has informed him he will not be going anywhere.

Jim Harbaugh to return as Michigan head football Coach

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono wrote. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button