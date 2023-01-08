Jim Harbaugh to interview with Denver Broncos amid coaching search, per report

Michigan football Coach Jim Harbaugh will interview with the Denver Broncos early this week as their coaching search to replace Nathaniel Hackett continues, according to a report Sunday by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Harbaugh just led the Wolverines, his alma mater, to their second straight berth in the College Football Playoff, but ESPN’s Pete Thamel and others have reported that the former San Francisco 49ers Coach would be brought up as a candidate for NFL jobs this offseason.

“The Broncos plan to interview Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching job early this week, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “Denver’s new owners want to swing big, and Landing Harbaugh – the former 49ers and current University of Michigan Coach – would be about as big as it gets.”

The Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers are other NFL teams with openings at head coach that have been reported or rumored to have interest in Harbaugh. Harbaugh and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper have spoken about the team’s vacancy left by Matt Rhuleaccording to reports Tuesday by Fox Charlotte’s Will Kunkel and The Athletic’s Joe Person.

A report Sunday by CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones Revealed that the Panthers plan to focus their search elsewhere, and Harbaugh’s side initiated the call.

Last week, Harbaugh issued a statement regarding reports of mutual interest between himself and the NFL.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023,” Harbaugh said in a statement released through the program. “I have spoken with president Santa Ono and Athletic director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary Coach Bo Schembechler said … those who stay will be champions.”

Harbaugh’s Michigan program has been under NCAA investigation and received a Notice of Allegations this week. While the alleged recruiting violations are considered minor, there is an accusation that Harbaugh misled the NCAA.

Following a lull from 2017 through 2020, the Wolverines emerged as a national power in 2021 by winning the Big Ten and making the CFP for the first time. But Michigan lost CFP semifinal games to Georgia and TCU each of the last two seasons, failing to make the national championship game.

Harbaugh reportedly considered returning to the NFL last offseason, and Thamel said recently on “College GameDay” that he could do so again.

“One year after interviewing for and failing to get the Minnesota Vikings job, Jim Harbaugh said his annual dance with the NFL had ended — quote, ‘This will not be a recurring theme.’ They said last year, ‘This was a one-time thing,'” Thamel said. “Well, Rece, we’ll find out the next two weeks whether that’s the reality. Harbaugh won nearly 70% of his NFL games in San Francisco. He’s No. 6 all-time, in NFL history, by win percentage. Combine that with going 25-3 the last two years at Michigan and Jim Harbaugh has never been hotter in NFL circles.

“He’s expected to be linked to the jobs in Indianapolis, where he was a star player, and also in Denver — and maybe even in the conversation for the Carolina Panthers job. It appears Harbaugh is back on the floor for his annual dance.”

In the NFL with the 49ers, Harbaugh nearly won the Vince Lombardi Trophy before falling to his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 NFL season. Harbaugh Departed the organization after the 2013 season and took over at Michigan, promptly rebuilding the program as a contender in the Big Ten.