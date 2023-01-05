Jim Harbaugh ‘thinks’ he’ll stay with Michigan amid NFL Rumors

Despite a reported meeting with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about their head coaching position, Jim Harbaugh says it’s likely he will stay at the University of Michigan in 2023.

Harbaugh’s meeting with Tepper was not described as a formal interview, but the former San Francisco 49ers head coach has reportedly drawn interest from other NFL teams.

However, he thinks he will be in Ann Arbor for a ninth season.

“Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Harbaugh told the Queen City News.

Harbaugh was in conversations with the Minnesota Vikings last year but described it as a “one-time thing” and said that it would be the last time he sought NFL coaching opportunities.

Carolina defensive tackle Derrick Brown said last week that “everybody” wants interim head Coach Steve Wilks to get the job permanently.

“I’ll speak for everybody in that locker room in saying we want Coach Wilks to be our next head coach. That’s for sure,” Brown said. “I think every single week we’re gonna come in, he’s gonna tell you exactly how it is. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything.

“He keeps it plain Jane, per se. He lets you know exactly what’s going on. You could be one of the best players, but you walk into that building on Monday, he’s gonna tell you exactly how he felt about how you played. That level of clarity, that’s exactly what we want.”

The Panthers are 5-6 with Wilks after starting the season 1-4 with former head Coach Matt Rhule.

Michigan lost the Peach Bowl to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and TCU will meet Georgia in the national championship game Monday. It was the second straight CFP appearance for Michigan.

Harbaugh is 51-17 since joining Michigan in 2015. Including his stops at Stanford and the University of San Diego, his college head coaching record is 74-25. During his four seasons with the 49ers, he went 44-19-1, making three straight NFC Championships and the 2013 Super Bowl, which he lost to his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Wolverines, despite back-to-back Big Ten titles, have lost six straight Bowl games under Harbaugh.