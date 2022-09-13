Jim Harbaugh talking UConn on Inside Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to face the UConn Huskies Saturday at noon at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are 2-0 against the Huskies, posting victories in 2010 by a score of 30-10 in Ann Arbor, and 24-21 in East Hartford in 2013.

UConn is 1-2 on the season and are coming off a 48-14 beating at the hands of the Syracuse Orange. First-year head Coach Jim Mora Jr. is in the midst of a full-fledged rebuild following a 1-11 campaign in 2021.

Currently, the Huskies are 46.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook,

When speaking to Jon Jansen on Monday night’s Inside Michigan Football radio show, Michigan football head Coach Jim Harbaugh danced around several assessments of the team, but described the overall group as a, “Hungry team committed to playing 60 minutes. Playing hard.”

Currently, Michigan has the No. 2 scoring offense and No. 11 scoring defense in the country, With the Matchup against the Rebuilding Huskies, Michigan will look to improve upon these numbers, while several players will welcome doing so against their Hometown university.

Six Wolverines are from the state of Connecticut: Offensive lineman Tristan Bounds, edge Kechaun Bennett, wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, wide receiver Will Rolapp, wide receiver Jake Thaw and tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

Much like wide receiver Roman Wilson facing his home state university Hawaii last week, these players will look to have a Wilson-sized impact, who scored two touchdowns on two touches against the Rainbow Warriors.

Schoonmaker joined Jansen and is looking to have his best game of his career against the Huskies. The fifth-year senior has been playing this season inspired by the mantra of: “Why not go out and have the best game of your career?”

Against UConn especially, Schoony feels that little extra motivation creeping into his system this week.

“It’s exciting, you know, to have my home state (school) in the Big House. I definitely feel a different edge to me. I’m excited about it.”

A self-proclaimed fan of the UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Schoony will look to deliver a knockout punch worthy of the Irishman this Saturday and have the best game of his career.