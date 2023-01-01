Jim Harbaugh shoulders blame for Michigan’s botched trick play on the goal line in loss to TCU

Jim Harbaugh is shouldering the blame for a questionable call on the first drive of the game in Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl appearance.

For some reason, on 4th-and-goal from the TCU 2-yard line, Harbaugh decided to call a “Philly Special” play. That play involved a reverse to the TE with the TE expected to try a pass back to the QB.

Well, it didn’t work, and TE Colston Loveland ended up losing 8 yards and giving the ball back to TCU. It was a decision that resulted in a lot of criticism for the head coach on social media.

After the game, Harbaugh said he “wished I would have called another one,” about the failed trick play.

Jim Harbaugh said he called Philly Special and takes full responsibility for it. “Sitting here now, wish I would have called another one,” he said. pic.twitter.com/a0qv71Y9uu — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 1, 2023

Understandably, Harbaugh felt the need to be creative, as the run game wasn’t as effective as it usually is for the Wolverines. McCarthy was also not as efficient as usual, as this was the 1st game in which the QB has thrown multiple INTs in a game.

Turnovers and missed opportunities ended up being the difference, however, as Michigan ended up losing by just 6 points.