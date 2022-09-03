Jim Harbaugh sets aside “unfinished business” in the NFL, “could be really happy” with a college national championship

Getty Images

Earlier this year, Jim Harbaugh was ready to become the head coach of the Vikings. The Vikings weren’t ready for Harbaugh to become their head coach. And so Harbaugh remained at his alma mater of Michigan.

In a Saturday interview with Gene Wojciechowski of ESPN, Harbaugh was asked about his dalliance and detour to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

“I don’t apologize for taking a look,” Harbaugh told Wojciechowski. “And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be.”

But he wanted to be in Minnesota. For whatever reason (and it’s possibly as simple as he was regarded as being too similar in style to Mike Zimmer), the Vikings opted not to offer him the job.

What happens if some other NFL team offers Harbaugh a job?

“One of the things that was really kind of driving me is, you know, we were in San Francisco, we got that close to winning the Super Bowl,” Harbaugh said. “That’s always been a thing. There’s unfinished business there. But, hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that, too. So that’s the goal. That’s the one we’re chasing.”

For now. And while Harbaugh has said he’s done chasing the NFL, if an NFL team decides to chase him, there’s a good chance he wouldn’t say no.

They immediately turned the 49ers around. Is there’s a team that’s looking in 2023 for an instant kick in the ass (and most teams looking for a new Coach are), Harbaugh should at least be considered. Given that he clearly regards the Super Bowl as a bigger and better achievement than a college national title, he most likely would welcome it.