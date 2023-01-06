Jim Harbaugh Releases statement on Michigan football future

Michigan football is coming off its second-straight Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance. Yet, the program seems to be in flux for the second-straight offseason.

More than rumors, Wolverines head Coach Jim Harbaugh has appeared to be a candidate for several NFL teams hoping to lure him back to the league. They even had a call with the Panthers brass to discuss their opening.

Well, this time around, Harbaugh decided to get ahead of it, releasing a statement saying he fully intends to remain at Michigan. Yet, the speculation will continue until he has signed a new contract commensurate with what coaches with his record tend to make in the college ranks.

Statement

I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days. College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.

As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary Coach Bo Schembechler said, “Those Who Stay Will be Champions.”

Story Originally appeared on Wolverines Wire