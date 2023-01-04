Jim Harbaugh NFL Rumors grow after talking with Carolina Panthers owner

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL Rumors are just getting started this January, and once again, there is substance to the reports.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to Harbaugh, the Michigan football head coach, about the team’s head coaching position, according to multiple reputable reports. The Panthers fired Coach Matt Rhule — who turned around Temple and then Baylor, before making the jump to the NFL — after a 1-4 start, and have hung in under interim Coach Steve Wilks to post a 6-10 record Entering Week 18. The Panthers, who were eliminated from the Playoffs with a 30-24 loss at Tampa Bay last week, are expected to conduct interviews for the full-time position after Sunday’s regular season finale. Rhule went 11-27 in parts of three seasons.

