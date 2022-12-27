Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football player press conference Fiesta Bowl

PHOENIX — Michigan football has officially arrived in Arizona, and is set to embark on a week of practice and media availability with opponent TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

Upon arriving at Sky Harbor Airport, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines were greeted by a gathering of fans on the tarmac and immediately moved into a tent where he, running back Donovan Edwards, safety Rod Moore, and linebacker Michael Barrett took questions from the media.

At the end, Edwards beckoned a child fan to ask a question (which you can read at the end of the transcript).

Here is everything the group had to say with the College Football Playoff semifinal looming.