Jim Harbaugh makes statement about Michigan, NFL future

Ever since Michigan lost to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the rumor mill went back to work connecting Coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL.

Reports emerged that Harbaugh would take a job from an NFL franchise that was offered to him and then it was revealed that he met with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about that team’s head coaching vacancy.

Now, Harbaugh is going on the record himself about his future.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button