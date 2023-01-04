Jim Harbaugh makes statement about Michigan, NFL future

Ever since Michigan lost to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the rumor mill went back to work connecting Coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL.

Reports emerged that Harbaugh would take a job from an NFL franchise that was offered to him and then it was revealed that he met with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about that team’s head coaching vacancy.

Now, Harbaugh is going on the record himself about his future.

“I think”: “Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Harbaugh told Queen City News (Charlotte).

Granted, it’s not a rousing endorsement of his return to the Wolverines, but it does seem to indicate that he is at least leaning towards coming back to his alma mater more than leaving it.

Not a formal interview: The conversation between Harbaugh and Tepper “was not a job interview,” according to QCN, but was “a conversation about the position,” and that Harbaugh “liked the Panthers’ roster and loved the opportunity.”

This isn’t the first time that Harbaugh has entertained interest from the NFL. Last offseason, he met with the Minnesota Vikings about leading that franchise, but the team didn’t offer him a position, hiring Kevin O’Connell instead.

Success at UM: Harbaugh’s interest in the NFL comes as he appears to have finally turned the corner at Michigan, going 25-3 the last two seasons with two statement wins over Ohio State, a pair of Big Ten championships, and two Appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh in the NFL: Following his 15-year playing career in the league, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to three straight NFC Championship games and an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII, losing to Baltimore. They went 44-19-1 in the NFL.

