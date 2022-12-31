Jim Harbaugh gets roasted for Michigan’s opening-drive 4th and Goal play-call vs. TCU

Jim Harbaugh was just reminded that the “Philly Special” really isn’t all that special anymore. It has worked once, perhaps, since it was used on fourth-down-and-goal toward the end of the second quarter of Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Michigan drove it down TCU’s throat to the goal line, and on 4th and Goal, Harbaugh overthought the play-call. Instead of ramming it down the Horned Frogs throats, Harbaugh elected to try the “Philly Special.”

And it didn’t come close to working out. In fact, the Wolverines lost 8 yards and resulted in a turnover on downs.

On Michigan’s next possession, JJ McCarthy threw a pick-6, and TCU has a 7-0 lead.

That awful play-call resulted in Harbaugh getting roasted on social media.

