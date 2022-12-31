Jim Harbaugh gets roasted for Michigan’s opening-drive 4th and Goal play-call vs. TCU

Jim Harbaugh was just reminded that the “Philly Special” really isn’t all that special anymore. It has worked once, perhaps, since it was used on fourth-down-and-goal toward the end of the second quarter of Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Michigan drove it down TCU’s throat to the goal line, and on 4th and Goal, Harbaugh overthought the play-call. Instead of ramming it down the Horned Frogs throats, Harbaugh elected to try the “Philly Special.”

And it didn’t come close to working out. In fact, the Wolverines lost 8 yards and resulted in a turnover on downs.

TCU STOPS MICHIGAN ON 4TH & GOAL FROM THE 2 YARD LINE!!!! FIESTA BOWL IS OFF TO AN ELECTRIC START! pic.twitter.com/yu3wLsxaKB — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗢 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗗𝗡𝟳𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 31, 2022

On Michigan’s next possession, JJ McCarthy threw a pick-6, and TCU has a 7-0 lead.

That awful play-call resulted in Harbaugh getting roasted on social media.

Jim Harbaugh should be fired for that play call. Wow. — Joe DiGiacomo (@Joeyd51) December 31, 2022

Jim Harbaugh’s 4th & goal play call pic.twitter.com/1pzedqqnJq — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 31, 2022

