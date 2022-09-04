Jim Harbaugh Admits Unfinished Business: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head Coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines head Coach Jim Harbaugh admits he has “unfinished business” in the National Football League.

Harbaugh, who flirted with the National Football League this offseason, ended up staying at Michigan, committing to the Wolverines.

While the former NFL quarterback is happy at Michigan, he can admit that he has some unfinished business in the professional league. Harbaugh coached the 49ers for multiple seasons, leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance, although they fell just short.

It sounds like we could see Harbaugh back in the National Football League.

“Not even done with the first game lol,” one fan wrote.

“Didn’t he say he wouldn’t try to go to the NFL again last winter?” another fan pointed out.

“We miss you Jim,” one fan added.

Harbaugh could be “really happy” with a national championship at Michigan, though.

Will we see Harbaugh back on the NFL sideline at some point?