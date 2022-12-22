Jim Ellis Charity Golf Tournament Raises Funds for Local Charities

The 21st annual Jim Ellis Charity Golf raised $138,000 for 28 Atlanta-area charities.

ATLANTA, December 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — For over two decades, Jim Ellis Automotive Group has hosted an annual golf tournament to give back to the community. This year’s Jim Ellis Charity Golf Tournament took place on August 28 at the Chateau Elan Golf Club. The day consisted of a golf tournament, delicious food, a silent auction, prizes and more, with about 300 golfers and 30 employee volunteers present to enjoy the activities.

The Jim Ellis Charity Golf Tournament started as a company family picnic and golf outing over 20 years ago and has turned into an opportunity that now raises over $100,000 annually to Donate to local charities. After the tournament, Jim Ellis Automotive Group employees are given the opportunity to nominate local charities that they would like to see supported with the funds raised. The main focus for the funds raised is to support organizations that help women and children, but all employee nominations are given consideration regardless of focus to receive some level of funding.

We are pleased to announce that this year’s tournament raised more funds than ever before, with a total of $138,000 raised. After reviewing all nominations, the Golf Tournament Committee selected 28 deserving Charities across the Atlanta area to award funds to. Donations are distributed around the holiday season and the following organizations listed below are the ones selected to receive funds this year:

Yaraab Shriners

Tyson’s Storehouse

NOOR Family Services

Corner’s Outreach

Well Longer Bound

The Zadie Project

Heirborn Servants

Canine Companions

GA CASA

Home of Hope

Hope Thru Soap

Family Promise

Camp Sunshine

Uniting Hope for Children

Jason Cunningham Foundation

Our House

Babies Can’t Wait

Angel Flight

The Extension

Camp Horizon

Calvary Children’s Home

Cross-Cultural Ministries

Jesse’s House

Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries

Frontline Response

A Friend’s House

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation

Focus

Over the past 21 years, over $1.5 million has been raised through this annual event. We are grateful to our volunteers, sponsors and participants who helped make this year’s event so enjoyable and successful. We look forward to next year’s event and encourage golf enthusiasts to watch for registration to open up as this year’s event sold out early.

“The Jim Ellis Charity Golf Tournament would not be possible without so many Jim Ellis employees that participate by playing in the tournament, making calls for donations, working the tournament and the list goes on,” said Jim Ellis Automotive Group Vice President Stacey Ellis Hodges. “It is heartwarming to see everyone come together to raise money for such important causes that touch the lives of so many who work at Jim Ellis. I am proud of the record amount of funds generated for contribution in 2022.”

Jim Ellis Automotive Group has been serving the Atlanta area since 1971, starting with Volkswagen as the Flagship brand. The group has expanded to 17 brands and 20 dealerships, covering Atlanta, Buford, Kennesaw, McDonough, Marietta, Sandy Springs and South Fulton. Brands include Alfa Romeo, Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Visit our stores or shop from the comfort of your home at jimellis.com.

Jeffrey ChernoffConsumers’ Choice Award, 866-292-7322, [email protected]

Rachel RoseEvents & Content Manager, Jim Ellis Automotive Advertising Agency, 770.225.4824, [email protected]

