Jim Denney, who died in a mower accident, fondly remembered

LAKE TOWNSHIP — Jim Denny Jr. was a fun-loving man who leaves a tremendous void in the lives of those he knew and loved.

Denny died Monday when the tractor mower he was operating rolled over on top of him. He was 58.

“Nothing was ever serious with my dad,” said Jenna Denny, the youngest of his three children. “If it was a serious situation, he would be joking around. He made it a point to see that everyone else was laughing.”

Jim Denny’s mother, Martha Denny, said he was a friendly man who treated everyone the same.

“He was a friend to all. Your status in life didn’t matter to him,” his mother said. “He was a friend to everyone. Everyone loved him. He knew no enemies. He was the kindest, most giving person you’ll ever meet.”

When Jenna went to check on her grandmother the night her dad died, she said April Fools Day will never be the same.

