Jim Denney, who died in a mower accident, fondly remembered

LAKE TOWNSHIP — Jim Denny Jr. was a fun-loving man who leaves a tremendous void in the lives of those he knew and loved.

Denny died Monday when the tractor mower he was operating rolled over on top of him. He was 58.

“Nothing was ever serious with my dad,” said Jenna Denny, the youngest of his three children. “If it was a serious situation, he would be joking around. He made it a point to see that everyone else was laughing.”

Jim Denny’s mother, Martha Denny, said he was a friendly man who treated everyone the same.

“He was a friend to all. Your status in life didn’t matter to him,” his mother said. “He was a friend to everyone. Everyone loved him. He knew no enemies. He was the kindest, most giving person you’ll ever meet.”

When Jenna went to check on her grandmother the night her dad died, she said April Fools Day will never be the same.

“That was his day. He loved to prank people,” she said. “He would laugh … when he scared someone. That was the funniest thing in the world to him. He just loved that. He would laugh and laugh and laugh.”

Even during funeral preparations for her dad, the family made jokes with the funeral director. That’s how her father would have wanted it. Denny had a son and two daughters, and essentially raised the daughter of his best friend who died.

“Dad was never serious,” Jenna said. “They just loved having fun.”

Jenna said she had made meatloaf for dinner Monday and wanted her dad to come over to eat after work.

“Dad said he had to get home and mow his yard because he hadn’t mowed in two weeks,” she said. “The house had pretty steep banks in the front yard, and dad was so (concerned) about how his yard looked, that it had to be perfect.”

She noted he didn’t use his normal zero-turn mower. Instead, he used the Kubota mower, and when he went around the rock at the end of the driveway, the tractor was unbalanced and it started tipping. When he tried jumping off, he hit his head on the roll bar, which knocked him out, and the mower rolled on top of him. Her father died instantly, but it was some time before his body was discovered.

“We’re just grateful they didn’t suffer,” she said.

A heart of gold

Denny was remembered as a man with a heart of gold who would help anyone who needed it. Like raising his friend’s daughter. According to his daughter, Jenna, he never said “no” to anyone.

Jenna noted her father supported young musicians who were trying to make it on the music scene.

“He loved music; all kinds of music,” she said. “They supported small people who were trying to make a name for themselves.”

Denny also loved celebrating life with his family. His daughter noted her father’s favorite things to do were working, driving his truck, riding his Harley and spending time with his kids. She said they enjoyed a weekly Sunday dinner at her dad’s house. She recalled one dinner in particular.

“He cooked. He loved to cook when he had the time,” she said. “When it was warm, we would play kickball out in the backyard. One time he went to kick the ball and he missed it and fell right on his butt. He just laughed and laughed and laughed.

“He was a big guy, and seeing him go down, I asked if he broke any bones,” she continued. “He just laughed. He could laugh at himself as well as others.”

Jenna said the family has suffered a tremendous loss. She works in the office for the family business, James Denny & Sons Trucking Company. The company has seven full-time drivers and four part-time drivers. Her dad handled all the loads, where they were going and when they were going.

“Dad was the glue to our family,” Jenna said. “They kept us all together and grounded.

“I had to come to work. That’s what dad would’ve wanted,” she continued. “(Friday) is payday. I don’t think the drivers would appreciate not getting paid. “