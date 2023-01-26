Jim Day | Filing indicates appeasing Madigan was often complicated Columns

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan allegedly wasn’t shy about rewarding Associates who did important political work for him with Commonwealth Edison’s money.

Federal prosecutors allege Madigan loaded ComEd’s Payroll with lobbyists who worked hard for him but did nothing for the utility. They arranged fat legal contracts for one connected law firm that, in turn, contributed large sums to Madigan’s political operations, they claim. And he allegedly forced ComEd to put a political supporter on the company’s board of directors.

Those instances are just part of the Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy probe outlined in a recent legal filing.

Four company officials/lobbyists will go on trial in March. Madigan isn’t scheduled to be tried until April 2024.

Political clout is a fact of life in Chicago, where Madigan was viewed by many as a favor factory. He used his influence to help members of his political team as well as others.

Even those with tenuous connections asked. If he could, it’s said, Madigan would provide.

When the “father of Madigan’s son-in-law” sought legal work from ComEd, Madigan’s co-defendant Michael McClain “made requests” on the quasi-relative’s behalf.

Indeed, ComEd’s Massive legal needs appear to have opened up a whole field of favor-seeking for Lawyers with ties to Madigan.

The filing states McClain asked to be advised of what bond counsels, bond companies and litigation Attorneys ComEd used: A company official “understood that McClain wanted the information so he could brief Madigan.”

Another — “a friend of Michael Madigan’s son” — wanted lobbying work.

McClain told ComEd executive Fidel Marquez, and Marquez “met with the lobbyist, but did not wish to hire him, so he dragged his feet on hiring the lobbyist,” the filing states.

Madigan, it’s alleged, is displeased when his requests aren’t carried out pronto. Before long, “McClain complained” to ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, who “suggested to Marquez” that he “reconsider.”

“The lobbyist was subsequently hired,” the filing states.

The rule at ComEd, the filing asserts, was to do whatever it took to keep the powerful Chicago Democrat happy.

In return, ComEd knew from experience, Madigan wouldn’t block ComEd-favored initiatives in the legislature.

But what happened if ComEd couldn’t make Madigan happy?

Company officials didn’t want to find out, and that was almost the case with a woman identified only as “Individual CR-1.”

In 2016, McClain asked ComEd to hire CR-1, making it “clear to Marquez that the request to hire CR-1 came from Madigan.”

“Individual CR-1 proved difficult to place in a job because she was particular about what jobs she was willing to perform,” the filing states.

Prosecutors said Marquez outlined the “extraordinary treatment” ComEd officials gave CR-1 in their efforts to bring her on board.

They provided “advice on how she could revise” her resume. They looked “for additional positions” that were “more to her liking.” They “coached her” so she could “present better in job interviews.”

Company officials were desperate to “cater to Madigan’s request to hire Individual CR-1 so that there was no adverse effect on” ComEd’s legislative agenda.

But they were also frustrated, as emails showed.

Following are excerpts concerning their hiring quandary:

She “is looking for a job that doesn’t fit our culture.”

“Recruiting has offered her five opportunities to interview and ‘she’ has refused.”

“She seems to be very limited in locations and hours. However there is still a strong need to bring in.”

Finally, on July 16, 2016, the woman was placed in a position. Prosecutors said relieved ComEd officials made certain that “Madigan would be informed of the hire.”