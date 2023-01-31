Jim Boeheim snaps at media, again, after loss to Virginia

Syracuse Orange head Coach Jim Boeheim was not exactly in a great mood Monday following his team’s 67-62 home loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. Boeheim even snapped at reporters while Fielding questions about the absence of Syracuse basketball sophomore forward Benny Williams.

“Is that your question? That’s the most important question you have,” Boeheim told a Reporter who wanted to know more about the absence of Williams in the said Syracuse basketball game (h/t Robbie Weinstein of 247 Sports).

Boeheim would eventually tell reporters more about Williams, albeit in a mocking way. “I will answer it. Your attitude isn’t really good, either. Benny took a personal day. He will be back at practice on Wednesday,” Boeheim said. “That’s it? We have that question, and that’s all we have? Typical in Syracuse. It is. It is.”

As for the game itself, Syracuse basketball was doomed by its ugly shooting, particularly from behind the arc. While the Orange shot 50 percent from the field, they went just 3 of 15 on their 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, Virginia was consistently knocking down its long-range shots, as the Hoos hit nine of their 21 shots from deep.

After winning five of its first seven games against ACC competition, Syracuse basketball has gone 1-4 in conference play, leaving the Orange with a 6-6 league record and 13-10 overall. If Syracuse basketball wants to get an at-large berth in the National Tournament, it will have to start turning things around and win quality games ahead.

Up next for the Orange is a relatively easy matchup against the Boston College Eagles on the road this coming Saturday.