Jim Boeheim says Coach K is ‘gardening and stuff’

CHARLOTTE — Syracuse basketball Coach Jim Boeheim offered a friendly jab at his former competitor and Retired Duke basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski during Wednesday’s ACC basketball media day.

“He’s busy. He’s gardening and stuff with the grandchildren,” Boeheim said when asked about his contact with Coach K since his retirement last spring. “I told him, I said, when it snows out, what are you going to do then? But he’ll be fine.”

Krzyzewski’s absence at the annual preseason event was noted by the 77-year-old Boeheim, who served as Coach K’s Assistant on the United States gold medal-winning Olympic teams in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

