Jim Boeheim Provides Benny Williams Update

Syracuse forward Benny Williams “took a personal day” according to head Coach Jim Boeheim, which led to him not being at the JMA Wireless Dome for the Orange’s 67-62 loss against #7 Virginia. Boeheim added that Williams will be back at practice on Wednesday.

Williams began the season as the starting power forward for Syracuse, but his production has been inconsistent. Because of that and the improved play of freshman Maliq Brown, he lost his starting position to Brown. Brown got his first career start at Virginia Tech and played all 40 minutes Monday night.

During his two seasons at Syracuse so far, Williams has averaged 4.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in 16.1 minutes per game. He is averaging 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23.4 minutes this season. Williams is shooting 42.1% from the floor and 37.0% from three point range on the year as well.

A former highly touted recruit, Williams signed with Syracuse as the only member of the Orange’s 2021 recruiting class. He was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and On3, and as a five-star prospect by Rivals. Williams is a Bowie (MD) native who played his final season of high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida.

