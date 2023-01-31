Jim Boeheim Provides Benny Williams Update

Syracuse forward Benny Williams “took a personal day” according to head Coach Jim Boeheim, which led to him not being at the JMA Wireless Dome for the Orange’s 67-62 loss against #7 Virginia. Boeheim added that Williams will be back at practice on Wednesday.

Williams began the season as the starting power forward for Syracuse, but his production has been inconsistent. Because of that and the improved play of freshman Maliq Brown, he lost his starting position to Brown. Brown got his first career start at Virginia Tech and played all 40 minutes Monday night.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button