Jim and Tabitha Furyk will be honored with the Beman Award

Jim and Tabitha Furyk, whose PGA Tour Champions event they host has raised nearly $2.5 million for Charity and been voted the top tournament on the circuit by players, will receive the Deane Beman Award, presented annually by the Jacksonville Area Golf Association and the Northern Chapter PGA.

The Furyks will receive the award, named for the former PGA Tour commissioner and World Golf Hall of Fame member, at the seventh Northeast Florida Celebration of Golf Banquet Feb. 22 at the Sawgrass Country Club. The Banquet has not been held since January of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Constellation Furyk & Friends tournament, which has been played at the Timuquana Country Club, is an off-shoot of the Furyk & Friends Charity tournament that was held for 10 years at the Sawgrass Country Club.

