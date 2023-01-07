Jill Leibforth tabbed head Coach of Winona State soccer

WINONA, Minn. – Jill Leibforth has been tabbed as the next Women’s soccer Coach at Winona State University, as announced recently. Formerly a Warrior Assistant coach, Leibforth has been a part of the WSU program coaching staff since July 2022.

“We are excited that Jill has agreed to lead our soccer program through spring soccer and the 2023 season. She displayed great leadership this past season, Guiding us back to the NSIC Tournament. We are looking for great things next fall and into the future with Jill at the helm.” said WSU Athletic Director Eric Schoh.

Winona State finished the season in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) postseason tournament, completing the 2022 campaign with a 9-6-4 overall record and 7-4-4 NSIC mark. WSU was 4-1-3 at home this season in Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium and put together two different four-match unbeaten streaks during the fall. In 2022, WSU returned to the NSIC postseason tournament, earning the sixth seed in the field, thanks in part to a 3-1 win over Upper Iowa on the final day of the regular season. The NSIC postseason opportunity marked the 22nd NSIC Tournament appearance for the Winona State program. The Warriors hold the second-most NSIC Tournament Championships (6) of all NSIC Women’s soccer programs.

“I am thrilled to lead this team and excited about this group’s potential. I am continuously inspired by this team’s passion for success and honored to have the opportunity to continue to learn, grow, and work with this team. Go Warriors!”, said Leibforth.

Prior to joining the Winona State staff in July, Leibforth coached for six years at Loras College, a perennial NCAA Division III power. As a part of the Loras staff, Leibforth was named to the American Rivers Conference Women’s soccer coaching staff of the year on four occasions. Leibforth played high school soccer at Mother McAuley High School in Chicago and is from Evergreen Park, Illinois. Leibforth was a four-year team member at Loras, earning a bachelor’s degree as a dual major in marketing and psychology.

