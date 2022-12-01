Jill Ellis Elected to National Soccer Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

November 30, 2022

US Women’s National Team Coach led team to World Cup victories in 2015, 2019

FRISCO, Texas (Nov. 30, 2022) — The National Soccer Hall of Fame today announced that Jill Ellis, a former Coach of the US Women’s National Team, will be inducted as a member of its 2023 class at a ceremony May 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

She joins DaMarcus Beasley, Landon Donovan and Lauren Cheney Holiday in the Class of 2023. Additional members of the 2023 class will be announced at a later date.

Ellis’ daughter, Lily Stephenson-Ellis, surprised her with the news of her election Wednesday evening at an event hosted by San Diego Wave FC.

The Coach who guided the US Women’s National Team to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, Ellis led the USWNT for seven years (2012 and 2014-2019). She also coached the US team at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in 2010.

Ellis was Women’s Development Director of the USSF for six years and has been president of the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League for one season. She was named CONCACAF Women’s Coach of the year in 2015 and FIFA Women’s Coach of the year in 2015 and 2019.

Ellis was elected from the Builder ballot. Builders are listed in three categories: referees, coaches, and owners and administrators. Based on the rotation established in 2020, only coaches were considered for the Class of 2023.

Final results from voting on the Builder ballot can be viewed here.

Complete information about the Hall of Fame’s election and eligibility procedures is available at NationalSoccerHOF.com. The election process is administered by the National Soccer Hall of Fame staff under election and eligibility guidelines established by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.